West Ham United breezed past Leicester City to make it back-to-back Premier League wins under Graham Potter, jumping back above David Moyes' Everton into 15th.

It's been a turbulent season for the Hammers, who struggled to get going under Julen Lopetegui, but the gradual gains under former Chelsea and Brighton boss Potter have come to fruition in recent days, playing with resilience and purpose to win at the Emirates and indeed brushing the Foxes aside at the London Stadium.

Tomas Soucek scored on his birthday to set the tone, with Jarrod Bowen forcing an own goal from Jannik Vestergaard before the interval. It was controlled and dominant, and Leicester never really looked like troubling Alphonse Areola.

How West Ham beat Leicester

Ultimately, this was a routine victory for West Ham, who dominated the ball (finishing with 58% possession) and fashioned the brighter chances.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side actually fired more shots at goal than the Irons (eight vs ten), but Sofascore record that they failed to create a single big chance and forced just one save. Moreover, West Ham enjoyed a large stretch of the opening half without having to do any defending at all, killing the game off in that timeframe.

Potter will be delighted with the commitment shown by his players, Soucek, for example, winning six duels and completing his one attempted dribble in a powerful central performance.

However, he and Bowen were outshone by ageing star Aaron Cresswell, who may have turned 35 in December but is playing like a man reborn under new management.

West Ham's new undroppable star

Cresswell had been on the periphery for most of the campaign under Lopetegui but he's enjoying quite the resurgence following the managerial switch, having now started five of West Ham's past six Premier League outin