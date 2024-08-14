Over the past couple of days, Chelsea’s transfer business has taken another turn with the news of Sami Omorodion’s deal collapsing.

The striker looked set to move to Stamford Bridge for £35m this summer, but the deal failed to materialise at the 11th hour, with former loanee João Félix now rumoured to be making a remarkable return to the Blues.

Felix spent the second half of the 2022/23 season on loan in West London, making 20 appearances, scoring four goals in the process - in a loan deal that cost the club a whopping £9.7m.

After his lack of impact at Atlético Madrid, the Portuguese international could make a permanent move to join Enzo Maresca’s side - but it’s unknown how much any potential deal would cost to sign him from Atletico, who forked out £113m for his signature just five years ago.

He would be the latest big-money signing to arrive at the club after compatriot Pedro Neto, but Maresca’s side might be better off signing another attacking talent who is set for a move during this transfer window.

Chelsea's potential Joao Felix alternative

Although interest in Felix appears to be progressing quickly, Chelsea could reignite interest in Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer, after previously expressing their desire to sign the forward.

The Italian winger has been told that he’s not in the plans of new boss Thiago Motta, with the 26-year-old allowed to leave the Serie A outfit before the end of the window on August 30th.

Chelsea, along with Arsenal and Tottenham, have registered interest in a move, with the attacker - who scored nine league goals last season - potentially able to leave the Italian giants for just £25m. A bargain in today’s market.

It’s a shock to see the talented winger out of favour after his impressive season in 2023/24, with Chiesa a better option than one first-team asset currently plying his trade at Chelsea.

Why Chiesa would be better than Sterling for Chelsea

It’s safe to say that winger Raheem Sterling hasn’t had the impact many would’ve expected after his £50m move to Stamford Bridge during the summer of 2022.

He’s only scored 19 times in 81 appearances after his big-money move, even being booed and jeered off the pitch following his abysmal display against Leicester City in the FA Cup last season.

However, despite his poor recent form, Juventus have registered interest in signing the one-time England international in recent days, with the move presenting an opportunity for the Blues to cut their losses on the 29-year-old.

The deal between the two clubs could see Chiesa being included in a swap plus cash move from the Italian side, with the current Juve man undoubtedly a better option for Maresca’s side for the 2024/25 campaign.

When comparing the duo in FBref, Sterling is unable to match the 26-year-old in various key areas - showcasing why the Blues must look to try and sign the Italian in any sale of the former Manchester City ace.

How Chiesa & Sterling compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Chiesa Sterling Games played 33 31 Goals + assists 11 12 Shots taken 3 2.3 Shot-creating actions 4.8 3.9 Take-on success 37% 34% Shots on target 1.02 0.95 Stats via FBref

The “extraordinary” ace, as described by David Trezeguet, may have registered fewer combined goals and assists, but he did manage more shot-creating actions and shots per 90 than Sterling, demonstrating the quality he has in the final third.

He also has a higher take-on success rate whilst managing to get more shots on target per 90 - proving that he’s more accurate with the changes presented than the current Chelsea man.

This summer is huge for new boss Maresca as he looks to make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge, with it being crucial that he gets the recruitment spot on.

Chiesa would provide a lot of qualities that could allow the Blues to push for a return to a Champions League place, whilst also allowing the club to conduct a deal that would see joint-highest earner Sterling leave the club - freeing up vital funds for the final weeks of the window.

With Felix having already tried and failed to sparkle in west London, seeking out a quality alternative like the Juve outcast could prove a far wiser move.