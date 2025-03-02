Liverpool have surprised more than a few with their sustained title-worthy performances, but Arne Slot's side aren't likely to be one-season wonders.

The Premier League title is within touching distance now that Arsenal have flaked away, trailing 13 points behind the Anfield side with less than three months to go (having played a game less).

It's been a defining few weeks for Liverpool, who met a gruelling run of fixtures with purpose, emerging with 11 points from 15.

Injury-hit Arsenal couldn't keep up, not when the tireless Dominik Szoboszlai has been supercharging the Red engine.

Dominik Szoboszlai's brilliant form

Regarded for his energy and athleticism, Szoboszlai's middling output in front of goal has been the bane of his Liverpool career since jo