Injuries have decimated Ange Postecoglou’s Tottenham Hotspur squad throughout 2024/25, handing the Aussie a near-impossible task of achieving anything this campaign.

He’s often had to play talents in positions they’re unfamiliar with, resulting in numerous makeshift positions, including the backline, with usual centre-backs Mickey van de Ven and Cristian Romero both missing for large periods.

However, with just a couple of days remaining in the window, goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky remains the only new senior addition, leaving Postecoglou with work still to be done if the current situation is to be resolved.

As a result of their crisis, the Lilywhites currently sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table, looking over their shoulder rather than upwards in an attempt to pull clear of any looming trouble.

With just 15 games to go, it’s safe to say that the league season has been a right off, potentially looking ahead to next year, with the addition of one player aiding their cause to ensure such a situation doesn’t rear its head once more.

Spurs' search for a forward

According to journalist Florian Plettenberg, Spurs have held concrete talks with striker Stefanos Tzimas over a move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The 19-year-old has spent the ongoing campaign on loan at Bundesliga 2 side FC Nurnberg, impressing in front of goal, scoring ten times in 17 matches across all competitions.

The German side are expected to trigger his buy option from PAOK, before selling him in the same window, with Postecoglou’s side battling with Brighton and Aston Villa for the services of the €25m (£20m) talent.

Plettenberg confirmed that Fabian Hurzeler and co are currently leading the race for his signature, but that Spurs are engaged in negotiations over a move for the Greek star.

It would be a superb deal for such a promising talent, with the fee they would fork out potentially much cheaper than that of another player who appears to edging closer to a move to North London this month.

Why Tzimas could be even better than Tel for Spurs

In recent days, Spurs had seemingly moved even closer to landing another talent to join the first-team squad in the form of Bayern Munich youngster Mathys Tel.

It was confirmed that the Lilywhites had held talks with his representatives and were open to paying the demanded €60m (£50m) fee for the Bundesliga side to part ways with the talented Frenchman.

Any deal for Tel would have been a big statement from Daniel Levy, especially considering the competition from other English sides such as Chelsea and bitter North London rivals Arsenal.

However, the teenager is said to have rejected the chance to move to N17, putting the club back to square one. Regardless, perhaps the Lilywhites would have been better off waiting for a move to sign wonderkid Tzimas anyway, with the Greek international producing numerous figures better than the Bayern talent throughout 2024/25.

How Tzimas compares to Tel in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Tzimas Tel Games played 16 8 Goals & assists 11 1 Shots on target 2.5 11 Shot-on-target accuracy 66% 30% Aerials won 0.6 0.3 Goal per shot-on-target 0.3 0 Chances created 0.9 0.4 Stats via FBref

Tzimas, who’s been dubbed “one of the biggest talents” by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has massively outscored the Frenchman, whilst also registering more shots on target per 90, showcasing his added clinical edge in the final third.

He’s also won more aerials per 90 whilst also creating more chances for his teammates, subsequently able to provide other attackers with opportunities to improve their own goalscoring tallies, making him an all-round option for Postecoglou’s side.