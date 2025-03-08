When Tottenham Hotspur announced the signing of Mathys Tel on loan last month, there was plenty of understandable excitement from their fans.

After all, the North Londoners were getting their hands on an exciting young talent who seemed to be of interest to a number of their Premier League rivals, such as Manchester United.

However, a month on, and it would be fair to describe the Frenchman's time in the capital as disappointing thus far, and with just a couple of months left of the season, there is a real chance he'll return to Bayern Munich as a flop.