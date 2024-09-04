Despite a frustrating transfer window that has left several gaps in the Newcastle United first team, Eddie Howe will be delighted with his side's start to the Premier League season.

A draw against Bournemouth on the south coast is sandwiched between St. James' Park victories over Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur, taking seven points from a possible nine into the September international break.

Newcastle failed in their bid to sign top target Marc Guehi, with Crystal Palace standing firm in their resolve to keep the centre-back. Lloyd Kelly was brought in to shore up the backline but more is needed, it is felt. Despite this, captain Kieran Trippier could soon leave, despite the transfer window having slammed shut.

Why Trippier is set to leave Newcastle

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle could part ways with Trippier this month since the 33-year-old has lost his place in the starting line-up to rising star Tino Livramento - who shone in the 2-1 win over Spurs.

While the majority of European transfer streams have closed off, the Turkish Super Lig is still open for business, and Besiktas, Fenerbahce and Eyupspor have all made enquiries.

Trippier is in the penultimate year of his £120k-per-week contract, placing him among the Toon's highest earners. This is not justifiable given his stark decline last year, making three fatal errors across his 28 Premier League appearances.

Though he's still one of the most creative right-backs in the business, the former England international is not the complete package anymore, and given that he wishes to play regular football from the outset, it's probable that he will move on soon.

Should that occur, Newcastle may well regret not signing a new right-back. Emil Krafth has been called to the centre with Fabian Schar suspended and Sven Botman recovering from an ACL injury that has ruled him out for the rest of 2024.

Michael Kayode was linked with a move to Tyneside, and perhaps Howe wishes his side took the leap and snapped the talent up.

Newcastle must rue not signing Trippier replacement

Trippier is 34 in two weeks, and though he's led a storied career and been a stalwart for Newcastle, he was noticeably on the decline last season and has now been replaced by Livramento.

He would be an excellent back-up, but Newcastle should have moved to sign Kayode from Fiorentina. As per Corriere dello Sport back in July - via Sport Witness - Newcastle were the latest of a long line of English clubs to take an interest in the 20-year-old.

Having enjoyed an exemplary breakout campaign on the senior stage, he had been tagged at €30m (£25m) by La Viola, but no outfit met the demands and he has stayed put to continue his development.

Serie A 23/24: Michael Kayode Stats (*per game) # Matches (starts) 26 (22) Goals & assists 2 Clean sheets 6 Pass completion 87% Key passes* 0.6 Ball recoveries* 4.0 Tackles* 2.0 Clearances* 1.5 Dribbles* 0.8 (51%) Ground duels won* 3.6 (63%) Stats via Sofascore

Hailed as a "duel monster" by data analyst Ben Mattinson, Kayode is actually considered to be a similar-styled player as Livramento, as per FBref, with a steely defensive game and a technical sharpness that would play to the strengths of a team like Newcastle, seeking fluency and forward movements.

With physical strength and high-level athleticism blending with a defensive aptitude that suggests he would survive the test of the Premier League, and perhaps even thrive, Kayode could be a real superstar.

The Italian looks like he's only got better over the summer too, having made his seasonal introduction off the bench against Parma and dazzled. He was only on the field for 17 minutes, but the barrelling star won all five of his duels and completed each of his three dribbles.

There's so much to like, and given his quality, it seems likely that one top suitor or another will snap him up before too long. Might Newcastle rue their decision not to act down the line?