West Ham United have been extremely aggressive in this summer transfer window, spending €144.40m (£123m), with a total of eight new arrivals, including three defenders, one midfielder, two wingers, one striker and a goalkeeper.

Many of these signings have been made to accommodate their change in play style, going from David Moyes to Julen Lopetegui this season. The three defensive signings - including Aaron Wan-Bissaka - all being more equipped on the ball, to play out from the back.

Wan-Bissaka made 30 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United last season, providing three assists, and contributing to five clean sheets in his 2,411 minutes played.

West Ham transfer news

According to reports from Spain, West Ham are among a whole host of clubs interested in signing former Barcelona captain, Sergi Roberto.

Other interested clubs include Sevilla, Girona, Ajax, Fiorentina, Como, and Tottenham. Whilst there were initial talks with Tottenham, they did not move ahead with the deal.

Roberto made 24 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona last season, scoring three goals, providing three assists, and contributing to ten clean sheets in his 1,313 minutes played.

Roberto vs Wan-Bissaka comparison

Barcelona legend Roberto would firstly provide versatility and depth in multiple areas of the pitch, something Wan-Bissaka does not.

Another player West Ham were linked with earlier in the window is Kieran Trippier, but after the signing of Wan-Bissaka, perhaps a move for someone like Roberto, who can play in defence and in midfield, would offer more squad depth.

Roberto vs Wan-Bissaka comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Roberto Wan-Bissaka Goals 0.21 0.00 Assists 0.21 0.11 Progressive Carries 1.36 1.49 Progressive Passes 5.42 3.94 Passes Attempted 67.2 49.8 Pass Completion % 88.7% 84.1% Key Passes 1.10 0.63 Passes into Final Third 5.59 2.49 Tackles 1.53 2.22 Blocks 0.76 1.36 Interceptions 0.62 2.25 Aerials Won 1.27 1.00 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Roberto - who was hailed as an "extraordinary" player by Barca boss Xavi - has played a variety of positions throughout his career, but the two most common are right-back and central midfield. Last season, the 32-year-old played 13 times in central midfield, six times as a right-back, four times in defensive midfield, and once at left midfield.

This versatility is one of the Spaniard's main strengths, making him a brilliant squad player, as he can deputise in multiple roles and help the manager make tactical tweaks based on the personnel available.

Of course, Wan-Bissaka is a better defender than Roberto, ranking better in all three for tackles, blocks and interceptions per 90, whilst Roberto narrowly edges Wan-Bissaka for aerials won, with 1.27 per 90 over Wan-Bissaka's 1.00 per 90.

But it is the passing ability of Roberto that stands out, his comfortability on the ball which comes from being in the Barcelona environment for so long, and therefore, his ability to play in midfield.

Roberto averages 5.42 progressive passes per 90, 67.2 passes attempted per 90, and 5.59 passes into the final third per 90, which shows his persistence to get on the ball, and progress play via his passing.

The sheer versatility Roberto provides you, with an ability to invert into midfield, or even start in a nominal defensive midfield position, could show him to be a more valuable signing over time than Wan-Bissaka if they managed to lure the 32-year-old Barcelona legend to London.