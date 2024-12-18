Chelsea spent €238.50m (£197.2m) in the 2024/25 summer transfer window, bringing ten new players to the club on permanent deals, and one player on an initial loan deal (Jadon Sancho). The investment was made in positions all over the pitch, signing two goalkeepers, four defenders, one midfielder, three attackers/wingers, and one centre-forward.

However, the one centre-forward signed was Marc Guiu, who joined from Barcelona for a fee of around £5m. The 18-year-old striker was bought as a future investment, and the Blues were looking at other strikers alongside him during the summer window, to join and compete with Nicolas Jackson upfront.

Chelsea have been linked with the likes of Jhon Duran, Victor Osimhen and Viktor Gyokeres in the recent past, but they could now dip into the January transfer market, and acquire their very own answer to Gyokeres, with this 18-year-old striker sensation.

Chelsea's search for a striker

According to reports from Patrick Berger (Sky Sports Germany), Chelsea are interested in signing FC Nurnberg striker, Stefanos Tzimas, who is also subject to interest from the likes of Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The report states the 18-year-old striker would likely cost around £18-19m. The Greek forward has made 14 appearances in all competitions this season for FC Nurnberg, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 922 minutes played.

Talent scout Jacek Kulig labelled Tzimas a "natural-born killer" and a "true monster", showing elite levels of clinical finishing since playing at professional level.

Equally, data analyst Ben Mattinson stated Sporting should be going after Tzimas as their "Gyokeres replacement", showcasing the worthy rival the teenager could be to Jackson at Stamford Bridge.

Jackson vs Tzimas comparison

Jackson has made 16 appearances for the Blues this season, scoring nine goals, providing three assists and totalling 1,221 minutes played. The 23-year-old striker has become integral under Enzo Maresca, for both his in and out of possession qualities.

However, Chelsea are clearly looking for an alternative profile, in order to equip Maresca with the necessary tools to switch up in games, and apply all the tactical tweaks he wants in order to give his side the best possible chance of winning.

Jackson vs Tzimas comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Jackson Tzimas Goals 0.69 0.69 Assists 0.23 0.10 xG 0.65 0.61 xAG 0.14 0.09 Progressive Carries 2.14 2.98 Progressive Passes 1.22 1.60 Shots Total 3.13 3.92 Goals/Shot 0.22 0.18 Key Passes 1.07 0.64 Shot-Creating Actions 2.67 2.66 Touches (Att Pen) 5.95 7.55 Aerial Duels Won 0.61 0.43 Stats taken from FBref

Tzimas is just 18 years old and already stands at 6 foot, with a stocky upper body frame. His ability to use his strength to bully defenders, gain touches in the opposition penalty area (7.55 per 90) and pin central defenders is something the Blues are looking for.

He is also believed to be still growing and developing, and is seen as a player with untapped aerial potential, despite only winning 0.43 aerial duels per 90.

What makes Jackson so important to this Chelsea side, is his ability to drop deep and link play, and by acquiring Tzimas, you gain a unique profile, who offers that physical frame and robust nature, whilst also having the quality to join in build-up, as demonstrated with his progressive passing and carrying metrics.

That no doubt mirrors the aforementioned Gyokeres - who averages 1.81 progressive passes and 4.20 progressive carries this season - with the prolific Swede also a towering presence at 6 foot 2, while boasting the clinical nature to match, after netting 61 goals in 2024 to date.

If the Blues were to sign Tzimas, Jackson would retain his number nine position which his performances have earned, whilst providing a new profile for the squad, one that is needed, and someone to compete with and push Jackson, challenging for minutes.