Arsenal have now accepted a bid for a "very gifted" member of Mikel Arteta's squad and have shook hands on a deal to let him leave the club.

Players who Arsenal could sell or loan this summer

Albert Sambi Lokonga has already agreed terms to join Sevilla from the Premier League title hopefuls, as widely reported, and talks are believed to be ongoing over a potential loan-to-buy deal.

If all goes to plan, the Belgian, who spent 2023/2024 on a season-long loan at Luton Town, will be heading to Spain and joining the likes of Mohamed Elneny, Cedric Soares, Mika Biereth, Arthur Okonkwo and others out of the Emirates Stadium exit door.

More players who could be sold by Arsenal, as per various press rumours from the past few weeks, come in the form of Emile Smith Rowe, Thomas Partey, Aaron Ramsdale, Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira, Eddie Nketiah and Kieran Tierney.

Arsenal's best performers in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating Bukayo Saka 7.67 Declan Rice 7.38 Martin Odegaard 7.37 Kai Havertz 7.16 Gabriel Magalhaes 6.99 WhoScored

Reports emerged this week that Arsenal are ready to accept bids for Tierney after Arteta decided he's not in his long-term plans, while Partey is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia as he enters the final 11 months of his contract.

Sporting director Edu Gaspar has been tasked with trimming Arteta's squad of unneeded bodies ahead of a potential third successive title challenge with Man City while attempting to upgrade the Spaniard's ranks.

Arsenal are believed to be closing in on a deal for Riccardo Calafiori, with the Gunners agreeing personal terms and a five-year contract for the Italian who impressed at Euro 2024.

The 22-year-old, who also helped his club Bologna qualify for the Champions League last season, can be deployed at both centre-half and at left-back - which would push the likes of Nuno Tavares further down Arteta's pecking order.

Tavares was sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest last season, where he made just eight league appearances, but did impress on a temporary spell at Marseille the season prior.

Arsenal accept bid from Lazio for Nuno Tavares

As relayed by Fabrizio Romano, the Portuguese now looks set to be Arteta's next departure. Arsenal have accepted a bid from Lazio for Tavares, who will sign the 24-year-old on loan with an obligation to buy set at around £5.8 million-£6.7 million.

Negotiations over personal terms are now ongoing with Tavares, as Lazio are now trying to convince the player to make a move to Serie A. The former Benfica starlet has made just 28 appearances for Arsenal since joining in 2021, despite Arteta calling him a "very gifted athlete".

"What you can see, his physicality, he is naturally a very gifted athlete," said Arteta on Tavares during his debut season in north London.

"He can run and he can change speed and direction, and technically he is very gifted. But, for me, the most important thing is that he is a defender and he needs to defend first, and then he can provide the rest of his qualities.”