Ipswich Town have reportedly agreed a deal to sign a former Liverpool player ahead of their Premier League opener next weekend.

Ipswich Town’s summer business

The Tractor Boys managed to keep hold of manager Kieran McKenna earlier in the summer and have made a number of new signings during the transfer market. The club have spent more than £60m and have also moved on a number of players from last season with weeks remaining of the window.

Ipswich Town summer signings From Fee (Transfermarkt) Omari Hutchinson Chelsea €23.5m Jacob Greaves Hull City €21.5m Liam Delap Manchester City €17.85m Arijanet Muric Burnley €9.55m Conor Townsend West Brom €590,000 Ben Johnson West Ham Free transfer

McKenna is currently preparing his side for the first game of the season at home to Liverpool, however, behind the scenes, work is still ongoing in regards to further additions.

Recently, the club have been linked with a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp, however, fellow promoted sides Leicester City and Southampton are also showing an interest.

Elsewhere, Ipswich have made contact over the potential signing of Napoli midfielder Jean Cajuste, although reports do not state whether the approach has been made with the player, the Serie A club or both parties.

However, Ipswich appear to be making progress over another deal with a club abroad, with a fee now agreed.

Ipswich Town agree fee to sign Ryan Kent

According to reports in Turkey, Ipswich have had an offer worth €3m (£2.5m) accepted to sign Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent. Jose Mourinho has given the green light for Kent to leave, and it is claimed that the club have handed Kent permission to speak with Ipswich.

Should personal terms be agreed, the winger will head to England in the coming days, with Ipswich on course to beat Leeds United to a deal after the Whites were linked with a move of their own in recent weeks.

Kent, previously of Liverpool and Rangers, has been with Fenerbahce for just over 12 months but during his first season in Turkey, only made 19 appearances, scoring once and providing two assists.

Speaking back in 2022, former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O'Hara wanted Kent plying his trade in north London. "I don't want to pull him away from Rangers but I really like him, what a player he is. I would have him at Spurs. He should be in the Premier League, he is a top player."

Kent was also praised by former boss Steven Gerrard during their time in Glasgow, who said back in 2020: "He is so sharp and he has added a different dimension to his game. He is a pleasure to watch and coach and we just need to enjoy him. He has got the hunger and the desire and he is putting in the application to improve his numbers.”

Now, a return to England could be on the cards at Portman Road, making this one to watch.