Newcastle United have been riding the crest of a winter wave over the festive period, utterly mesmerising in their rekindled attacking energy.

The high-class talent at Eddie Howe's disposal appears to be conducive to success as one of the Premier League's most exciting outfits, and indeed, even though unrelenting injuries disrupted United's 2023/24 campaign, they still created chances with frightening consistency.

Premier League 23/24 - Big Chances Created Rank Team Stat 1. Liverpool 102 2. Man City 97 2= Newcastle 97 4. Tottenham 90 5. Arsenal 87 5= Chelsea 87 Stats via Premier League

Newcastle might be flying high right now, but they haven't exactly been flawless throughout the campaign. It's been patchy until this recent purple patch, and now it's all about sustaining it.

With Kieran Trippier, 34, rumoured to be on the move next month, the Magpies could benefit from signing a new right-back to rival Tino Livramento, and PIF appear to have identified the perfect option.

Newcastle transfer news

As reported earlier this week by Italian outlet FirenzeViola, Newcastle could come into the picture for Fiorentina's Michael Kayode in 2025, having already seen an offer rejected for the right-back over the summer

Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are also said to have bids rebuffed for the up-and-coming star - who had been valued at €30m (£25m) - yet the Serie A side may now be open to offloading the youngster.

Kayode is frustrated at his lack of game time this season but this snag hasn't dissuaded unnamed English parties, who view the 20-year-old as a top talent who could be willed into a sensation over the coming years.

Why Newcastle want Michael Kayode

Though it's right that Trippier moves on for pastures new at this twilit part of his storied career, it's clear that Livramento lacks the kind of playmaking prowess that contributed instrumentally to United's creative spark last season.

That's not to say that Kayode is an assist machine. The young ace differs from the English veteran, averaging 0.6 key passes per game in Serie A last season, as per Sofascore. However, he also averaged four ball recoveries per game, completing 87% of his passes and winning 63% of his ground duels.

Analyst and keen Serie A viewer Ben Mattinson hailed the defender as a "duel monster," with his defensive quality something to be admired given his age and comparative inexperience.

As per FBref, Kayode ranked among the top 12% of Serie A full-backs last season for tackles won (2.32) per 90, so you can really see that the protective part of the job is something that he embraces.

That's not to say that Kayode lacks in other departments, with his pace and power also suggesting that he could shape into a complete player over the coming years. He needs a platform to build upon, and Newcastle could offer him the perfect one.

Given that the Tynesiders have found a pleasing degree of success in the Italian transfer market with the resurgent Sandro Tonali, this might be a deal worth pursuing.

Howe's next Sandro Tonali

Newcastle's neck of the woods hasn't always been a place of prosperity, but there's no doubting the ambition that has rewritten the club's narrative over the past several years.

Howe's system has married into PIF's vision without seam, and though United have been pulled back multiple times by the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules, shrewd investments and resourceful methods have allowed Newcastle to keep a hold of their prized assets.

However, recent reports suggest that Tonali could be on the move at the end of the season, with Serie A sides keen on completing a deal and the Toon potentially forced to comply so to avoid the latest wave of PSR concerns.

Keeping Tonali on the books is important, for the 24-year-old has "changed the whole dynamic of the team" - as per Sky Sports' Keith Downie - in recent weeks due to his fine form in the deep-sat midfield position, controlling and influencing.

He's got an air of style about him, carried over from the Italian scene, and this is why Newcastle must forge ahead with the signing of Kayode, who would certainly seek to emulate his countryman at St. James' Park.

Fiorentina president Daniel Prade even hailed him as an "extraordinary" prospect last term, while his former boss Vincenzo Italiano praised him for being an up-and-comer who "fears nothing."

If such boldness can be translated to life on English shores, there's every chance that Kayode will indeed find a place in Newcastle's first team, strengthening the Italian contingent and adding even more flair to an outfit starting to remould itself with Tonali in the middle.

Newcastle saw a bid rejected for Kayode in the summer and have since replenished their interest. It feels like the stars could align regarding this one, especially since he's out of sorts with Fiorentina, who have slashed their asking price to a bargain €15m (£13m), as per the earlier report.

He would provide relief for Livramento and perhaps even forge a bond with his compatriot Tonali, who has recently operated at number six but typically picks a place on the right edge of the central midfield.

Only time will tell, but with Premier League rivals also sniffing around, Newcastle must act swiftly to secure the signing of an exciting talent.