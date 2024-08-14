It’s been a summer of change so far at Everton with boss Sean Dyche making a whole host of new additions ahead of the 2024/25 Premier League campaign.

The Toffees have already secured deals for Tim Iroegbunam, Iliman Ndiaye, Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom - but the club may still dip into the market before the closure on August 30th.

After the departure of midfielder Amadou Onana to Aston Villa earlier this summer, there is now a need for extra bodies in the middle of Dyche’s side before the season gets underway this weekend.

Various midfield talents have been touted with a move to Goodison Park during the off-season, but no deal has been completed for any of the transfer targets.

However, the club could be edging closer to a deal to sign one star who could be set for a move away from his current club in an attempt to gain more regular first-team minutes.

Everton could sign £25m ace this summer

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are monitoring the situation of Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay ahead of a potential bid before the end of the window.

Fulham have had multiple bids rejected for the Scottish international so far this summer, with the Toffees potentially hijacking a move for the 27-year-old, as per the report.

Erik ten Hag’s side are holding out for a fee in the region of £25m to part ways with the United academy graduate - with the report stating that Dyche’s side are planning their own approach in the coming days.

The fee touted could be a shrewd piece of business for an experienced Premier League operator who made 32 appearances in England’s top flight last season.

As a result, he was selected by Steve Clarke to represent Scotland at Euro 2024, producing some admirable performances despite their early exit, leading to comparisons to one of Europe’s leading midfielders.

Why McTominay has been compared to Bellingham

Over the last couple of years, Jude Bellingham has cemented himself as one of the breakthrough stars in Europe, starring for Real Madrid during his debut campaign in Spain.

He won the Champions League and La Liga in his first season at the Bernabeu, registering 36 goal contributions in all competitions for Carlo Ancelotti’s side.

The midfielder also dazzled at the Euros for England, scoring a beautiful bicycle kick in stoppage time against Slovakia, sending the game to extra time before Gareth Southgate’s side secured their place in the quarter-final.

However, FBref have registered the Madrid man as a similar player to McTominay after their respective displays at the tournament this summer, with the Scotsman beating the 21-year-old in numerous key areas.

The United “monster” as described by former boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, scored fewer goals than Bellingham, but managed a higher goal per shot on target rate - showing that he was more accurate with his chances in the final third.

How McTominay & Bellingham compared at Euro 2024 Statistics (per 90) McTominay Bellingham Games played 3 7 Goals scored 1 2 Goal per shot on target* 1 0.7 Interceptions* 1 0.5 Clearances* 2.3 0.9 Aerials won* 2 0.9 Stats via FBref

He also excelled defensively, making more interceptions and clearances per 90 - making him a perfect fit for Dyche’s system which requires all players to be capable out of possession - as demonstrated by their tally of just 51 Premier League goals conceded.

The pair can also be comparable with their respective eyes for goal, with Dyche needing to add goals to his side to prevent a repeat of last campaign, which saw them notch just 40 goals in 38 matches.

Although he would cost a pricey fee of £25m, McTominay would have a huge impact at both ends of the pitch for the Toffees, potentially filling the void left by Onana.

He has the height and presence that would make a perfect player for Everton, with his battling nature sure to make him a hit with the supporters.