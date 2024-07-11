The European Championships are set for a dramatic conclusion this Sunday as England look to put the ghost of 2021 to bed against Spain.

However, away from the two finalists, there have been a plethora of standout players across the last four weeks.

Unsurprisingly, a number of these players have been consistently linked to some of the biggest clubs in Europe, and based on recent reports, Tottenham Hotspur are particularly keen on one player who almost made it to the semi-finals.

The star in question has courted interest from across the continent in recent weeks and has even been compared to a previous Spurs great, Gareth Bale.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from Turkey, Tottenham Hotspur are one of several sides interested in signing Galatasaray star Baris Alper Yılmaz.

Alongside the Lilywhites, the story has revealed that Manchester United are keen on the Turkish star, and both teams are expected to make offers in the coming days.

The interest from the Red Devils is far from ideal for Daniel Levy and Co, but the good news is that another report from Turkey earlier this month claimed that the Süper Lig giants would be willing to sell their talented ace for around €30m, which is about £25m.

It's not necessarily cheap, but given his performances last season at the Euros and his comparison to Bale, it may prove to be a bargain in the long term.

Yılmaz's comparisons to Bale

Now, comparing a player that, before this summer, few fans in England would've known much about to one of the greatest British footballers of all time may seem a tad extreme, but there are some similarities.

The original comparison came from Yılmaz's former coach, Ilker Puren, who told GS Gazette (via the Express), "I compare Baris Alper Yilmaz to Gareth Bale in terms of strength. He has the ability to sprint three or four meters after eliminating the opponent with the ball."

That ability to burst past a player before rifling the ball into the top corner was an iconic image of the Welshman's time in the Premier League, and while the Turkish international wasn't quite that deadly at the Euros, he started every game and was a thorn in the side of opposition defenders.

However, it's not just his ability to beat a man and run at goal that has earned him comparisons to the former Real Madrid man; it's also his positional versatility.

Across his career, the Cardiff-born superstar moved from a left-back to a left-sided midfielder before finding his true home on the right wing. Along the way, he also played on the left wing, as a centre-forward, and in midfield at times, and this ability to play almost anywhere on the pitch is something the Turkish international shares with him.

Yılmaz & Bale's positional versatility Position Yılmaz (Starts) Position Bale (Starts) Left Winger 66 Right Winger 208 Right Winger 64 Left Midfield 125 Right-Back 10 Left-Back 47 Centre-Forward 8 Left Winger 45 Left-Back 8 Centre-Forward 44 Attacking Midfield 2 Second Striker 16 Second-Striker 1 Attacking Midfield 3 All Stats via Transfermarkt All Stats via Transfermarkt

For example, he has started 66 games on the left wing, 64 on the right, ten at right-back, eight at left-back, eight at centre-forward, two in attacking midfield and even one as a second striker.

Lastly, while the comparisons to Bale are certainly exciting, the 24-year-old dynamo looks to be a quality addition in his own right. In 55 appearances all over the pitch last season, he scored seven goals and provided 12 assists, which equates to a goal involvement every 2.89 games.

Ultimately, for the reported price, signing Yılmaz seems like an excellent idea, and if he can get even remotely close to the former Spurs star in North London, he'd be an unreal asset to Ange Postecoglou.