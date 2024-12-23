Arsenal’s title ambitions have often stuttered this season, with injuries massively halting their progress under Mikel Arteta after numerous near misses.

Martin Odegaard has been the midfield orchestrator in recent years, but his absence with an ankle issue took away their biggest creative asset, leading to a decline in results.

However, the defence has often been plagued with setbacks, leading to various different partnerships along the backline, offering no continuity, which has undoubtedly contributed to the lack of threat to current Premier League leaders Liverpool.

In recent weeks, a handful of absentees have made their way back into action, which has seen results return to a form of normality, including a 5-1 thrashing of Crystal Palace on Saturday night.

The Spaniard could be about to bolster his defensive options in the next couple of weeks, with the transfer window just around the corner.

Arsenal set to make offer for £62m star

According to one Spanish outlet, Arsenal are preparing a bid to sign Barcelona defender Jules Koundé ahead of the January transfer window.

The report states that the Gunners are willing to offer €75m (£62m) for the France international, with the former Sevilla star said to be keen on a move to England’s top flight.

Kounde would provide that added cover Arteta has massively desired in recent months, featuring in 70 games this calendar year - the most of any player in world football.

He’s capable of featuring in either a centre-back or right-back role should he make the move to North London, with his ball-playing assets of massive interest to the Gunners boss, according to the report.

Given the current partnership of William Saliba and Gabriel at the heart of the backline, he would likely fill in a right-sided role but would face serious competition from the current options at the Emirates.

Why Kounde could be like White & Timber

Ben White and Jurrien Timber have often shared the right-back role this season, often covering for one another during the respective injury lay-offs.

Englishman White has been missing since the start of November with a knee issue, allowing the Dutchman to stake his claim for a regular starting role after missing the vast majority of his debut year in England with an ACL injury.

However, both of the aforementioned players are similar to the Barcelona star in the fact they have both featured centrally, before being utilised in a full-back role - highlighting their versatility under the Gunners boss.

Their similarities are further reflected by FBref, ranking the two Arsenal stars as similar players to Kounde based on their respective figures in the Champions League so far this campaign.

When delving into their stats, the comparison is understandable, with the Frenchman bettering the pair in various key areas across the pitch.

How Kounde compares in the Champions League (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Kounde White Timber Games played 6 3 5 Goals & assists 3 0 1 Progressive carries 2.2 1.2 1.4 Blocks 1.2 0 0.6 Clearances 2.8 1.2 1.7 Take-ons attempted 2 0 2 Crosses completed 2.2 0.8 1.7 Recoveries made 4.3 3.6 3.4 Stats via FBref

The “world-class” talent, as dubbed by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has more combined goals and assists in Europe, also managing more progressive carries per 90 - showcasing his talent with the ball at his feet.

However, he’s been just as impressive out of possession, making more blocks per 90 and making more recoveries to get himself into defensive positions.

The fee touted would be yet another mammoth investment from the club’s hierarchy, but it’s clear for all to see how much he would bolster Arteta’s defensive department.

Arsenal’s backline has taken a battering in recent times, with Kounde’s potential arrival handing the club the added depth needed if they are to mount a title charge during the second half of the season.