Yesterday was a momentous day for Aston Villa as the club found out their opponents for the upcoming Champions League campaign.

Boss Unai Emery has transformed the club since his appointment back in November 2022, leading the club to the Europa Conference League last season, before finishing in the top four of the Premier League last season.

The Villans will face the likes of Bayern Munich and Juventus in the competition this season - an unthinkable feat before the appointment of the Spaniard a couple of years ago.

The club have been in the market to strengthen the squad to cope with the added fixtures, with Amadou Onana and Ian Maatsen the two highest-profile additions during the transfer window.

However, Emery’s side may be about to add another top talent to the first team, with rumours about a potential big-money addition arriving at Villa Park before the deadline at 11pm tonight.

Aston Villa transfer news

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider, Aston Villa are interested in signing Barcelona’s Brazilian winger Raphinha in an attempt to further improve the forward line.

The 27-year-old arrived in Spain back in 2022 from Leeds United, but there have been rumours about his future all summer despite his impressive form last season that saw him register 21 goal contributions in all competitions.

The report states that the Villans could take advantage of the LaLiga side’s financial issues, with Raphinha considered as a replacement for Moussa Diaby, who departed for Saudi Arabia earlier this summer.

He’s previously been touted with a £50m transfer during the ongoing window, but is yet to receive an official proposal for his services, with any bid for the Brazilian star set to be a signal of intent from Emery’s side.

A move for the former Leeds star could allow the Villa boss to sign a new version of a player who has set the Premier League alight in recent years.

Why Raphinha could be Emery’s new Saka

During his time as Arsenal boss Emery handed winger Bukayo Saka his first-team debut at the Emirates, with the Englishman going on to achieve big things in North London.

The 22-year-old enjoyed his best campaign in England’s top flight last season, registering 25 goal contributions in his 35 appearances - undoubtedly making him one of the most threatening attackers in the division.

However, a move for Raphinha - who Xavi dubbed "one of the best players in the world" - could allow the 52-year-old to have a new version of the England international, with the Brazilian a similar player to the Arsenal star, as per FBref.

When delving into their respective stats from 2023/24, the comparison is understandable, with the Barca star equalling or even bettering Saka in numerous key areas.

How Raphinha & Saka compare in 2023/24 Statistics Raphinha Saka Games played 28 35 Goals + assists 15 25 Shots taken 3.8 3.2 Shots on target 1.3 1 Shot-creating actions 5.9 5.8 Take-on success 52% 40% Pass accuracy 75% 75% Stats via FBref

The “world-class” talent, as dubbed by analyst Ben Mattinson, may have registered fewer combined goal contributions last season, but he did manage more shots and shots on target per 90 - showcasing that he still has the ability to cause chaos in the final third.

He also completed more take-ons, whilst also matching the Arsenal star with his pass accuracy - demonstrating the talent he possesses with the ball at his feet in attacking areas.

Although £50m would be another huge fee spent by Villa, it would demonstrate the ambition of the club, with Emery able to attract an elite-level star to the West Midlands.

He could undoubtedly be an upgrade on the current crop of players in wide areas, allowing the club to have the greatest chance possible of replicating their successes from last season.