It's set to be a big campaign for Tottenham Hotspur next season, as Ange Postecoglou has had a year to settle into life in the Premier League, and fans will be looking to him to guide the team back into the Champions League at the second time of asking.

However, to do that, he needs Daniel Levy and Co to do their jobs in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window, as at the moment, they have not sufficiently improved the Australian's squad.

Fortunately, reports suggest that the club are working hard to bring in the right players, one of whom could be a real game-changer for the club and help bring the best out of some of their players, including Dejan Kulusevski.

Tottenham Hotspur transfer news

According to a recent report from TEAMtalk, Tottenham have intensified their interest in Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke and are ready to make an offer for his services.

The report claims that the Lilywhites are prepared to offer £50m plus a player to help 'sweeten the deal', which could be one of Giovani Lo Celso, Sergio Reguilon, Oliver Skipp, Djed Spence or Alejo Veliz.

This is an ambitious move, as previous reports suggested that the Cherries wanted £65m for their star striker and nothing less.

That said, even at this newer price, this transfer would still represent a significant investment from Spurs, but given Solanke's form last season, it is probably worth making, especially as he could help revive some of the club's other attacking players, such as Kulusevski.

Why Solanke would be a great dream for Kulusevski

Now, when it boils down to it, there is one primary reason Solanke could help get the best back out of Kulusevski next season: his output.

Only two Tottenham players, Son Heung-min and Richarlison, scored more than ten goals across all competitions last season, which means that the club's wingers were starved of an effective goalscorer to play off down the middle.

We can see this regarding the Swedish international from Understat's data, as they have him down as underperforming his expected assists figure in the league by a massive 5.62, whereas last season, when Harry Kane was in the team, he overperformed by 1.52.

Kulusevski's league record at Spurs Season Assists Expected Assists 21/22 8 4.15 22/23 7 5.48 23/24 3 8.62 All Stats via Understat

So, if the Lilywhites could introduce a Premier League-proven out-and-out number nine into the squad, then we could expect to see the former Juventus ace's assist tally start to creep back up, and luckily, in Solanke, they could have exactly that.

For example, in just 42 appearances for the Cherries last season, the "predatory" marksman, as dubbed by former professional Kris Boyd, scored 21 goals and provided four assists, equating to an impressive average of a goal involvement every 1.68 games.

Solanke's 23/24 Appearances 42 Goals 21 Assists 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.59 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Moreover, this haul saw him finish joint-fourth in the Premier League's top scorer list and would have been enough to make him the Lilywhites' top goalscorer.

Ultimately, Tottenham need a clinical number nine to move up the table next season, and Kulusevski needs one to get on the end of the chances he creates, and while he might not have the reputation of some of the other strikers on the market at the moment, Solanke has proven that he has what it takes to score bags of goals in the Premier League.

Therefore, Levy and Co should do what they can to ensure this deal gets over the line.