Arsenal and sporting director Edu are reportedly "positioning themselves" to sign a striker with news of them even submitting a bid behind-the-scenes.

The strikers wanted by Arsenal

Both Edu and manager Mikel Arteta will be working together to upgrade Arsenal's squad in key areas as they chase a first Premier League title in nearly 20 years for the club.

Thomas Partey's injury woes have prompted them to look at signing a midfielder, with Arsenal interested in Aston Villa star Douglas Luiz as one option for the role.

However, another glaring issue which needs to be addressed is their glaring lack of depth up front. The Gunners have just Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus to pick from right now, and it's something which may end up costing Arsenal depending on their availability.

There have been many number nines mentioned as possible candidates to make a switch to the Emirates Stadium. Brentford star Ivan Toney is chief among them, with reports suggest Arsenal are Toney's favoured transfer move at the moment.

Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic and Napoli star Victor Osimhen are other strikers linked with moves to Arsenal, with both impressing at various points in Italy's Serie A this season.

Outside of Europe, attacking options from across the Atlantic could also bear fruit where Arteta and Edu are concerned. Santos striker Marcos Leonardo is one option, with Fabrizio Romano claiming the Brazilian will definitely leave his club upon the beginning of 2024.

In an update, a report has now lifted the lid on a secret bid from the north Londoners.

Edu "positioning" Arsenal to sign Leonardo with bid made

Indeed, according to Spanish media sources, Arsenal have submitted a £17 million offer for Leonardo with Edu "positioning" them to sign him in January. The 20-year-old is apparently viewed as "one of the most outstanding promises in Brazilian football" by club chiefs, which is why Edu and Arsenal are very keen to land him next month.

Leonardo is also a target for Man United and Roma, but it appears Arsenal are the club moving with the most intent to sign him this winter window.

The starlet has a growing reputation after some excellent seasons at Santos, with Football Talent Scout Jacek Kulig calling him a "natural goalscorer" and sharing his clinical numbers earlier this season.

Depending on whether Santos view Arsenal's proposal as acceptable, which could be more likely given their historic first ever relegation from the Brazilian Serie A, he could be a fantastic addition to Arteta's forward line.