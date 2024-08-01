Leeds United have reportedly submitted a bid worth around £2.5m to sign a potential Crysencio Summerville replacement.

Leeds accept West Ham offer for Summerville

The Whites have been fairly busy in the summer transfer window, cashing with four new signings made for Daniel Farke’s side ahead of his second season in charge. However, alongside the incomings, there have also been a number of departures, including two players who featured heavily in the 2023/24 Championship campaign.

Teenage star Archie Gray had a release clause activated in his contract by Tottenham, whereas the club sold Glen Kamara to Rennes less than 12 months after signing him from Rangers.

Jayden Bogle and Joe Rothwell look to replace both Gray and Kamara, however, Leeds now have to live up to the prospect of replacing star attacker Crysencio Summerville. Leeds have accepted an offer from West Ham for the Dutch winger, who is set to sign a long-term deal at the London Stadium after speaking to Julen Lopetegui. The 49ers Enterprises and Leeds are set to bring in more than £25m with add-ons for Summerville.

The search to replace the 20 goals and nine Championship assists from Summerville last season could be a tricky task for Leeds, but it appears as if they have made an offer for one attacking target.

Leeds make Ryan Kent bid

According to reports in Turkey, relayed by Sport Witness, Leeds have made a bid to sign Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent. The offer is thought to be worth €3m (£2.5m) for the 27-year-old, who was actually wanted at Elland Road during Marcelo Bielsa’s time in charge.

That was when Kent was impressing at Rangers, and by the looks of things, talks are on to bring the former Liverpool winger to Yorkshire.

Kent, once hailed as a “wizard” by former Ibrox teammate Leon Balogun, has been with Fenerbahce for just over 12 months and is under contract until 2027.

During his first season in Turkey, Kent only made 19 appearances, scoring once and providing two assists. It appears to have been a tough start to life abroad for the Englishman, but he may get the chance to return to the UK with Leeds.

In total, Kent has registered 64 senior career assists and has experience in the Championship following loan spells with Barnsley and Bristol City earlier in his career.

He was also praised by former boss Steven Gerrard during their time in Glasgow, who said in 2020: "He is so sharp and he has added a different dimension to his game. He is a pleasure to watch and coach and we just need to enjoy him. He has got the hunger and the desire and he is putting in the application to improve his numbers.”

Who knows, a deal may well be one to keep an eye on, but you could argue that Leeds need an in-form replacement for Summerville and not someone who scored just once last season.