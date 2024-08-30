Leeds United have submitted a new offer to sign Sheffield United midfielder Gustavo Hamer in what could be a dramatic end to the transfer window.

Leeds eyeing three deadline day signings

The Whites have so far made six summer signings, but that could turn out to be nine if things go the club’s way on the final day of the window.

Talking on Thursday in his pre-match press conference ahead of the game against Hull City on Saturday, Daniel Farke was inevitably asked about new signings, to which he said:

"I just speak about players who are under contract for us. As long as players are under contract with other clubs, I never speak about players from other clubs. We have confirmed two important signings with Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon. We've made clear what position we need to strengthen. There's not much time yet, I hope and expect there will be some business.

“I spoke quite extensively that we definitely need a midfield player and also a full-back addition and to stay awake in the offensive positions. But everything is done when it's confirmed, medicals are done and everything signed. I never speak about a player as long as he's not under our contract."

Farke looks set to get his full-back and midfield wish with Ao Tanaka and Isaac Schmidt. A move for midfielder Tanaka appears to be done, whereas Schmidt is set to travel to Yorkshire on deadline day, according to Graham Smyth.

The reporter did tease another, and a target has been Sheffield United’s Hamer. Leeds made a £13m bid for Hamer and reports have claimed they have even agreed personal terms for his services, with a new update now emerging.

Leeds make new bid to sign Gus Hamer

According to The Sheffield Star, Leeds have returned with a new offer to sign Hamer which includes Whites forward Joel Piroe in a cash-plus-player deal.

However, the report adds that the bid has been turned down by the Blades, with the Sheffield United coaching staff ‘not interested in a deal involving Piroe, as he would not fit in with their current needs’.

It looks as if the 49ers Enterprises are keen on a late statement signing at Elland Road, however, a deal for Hamer, dubbed "unbelievable" by former teammate Oli McBurnie, could be tricky in the final hours given the rivalry between the two.