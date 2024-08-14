West Bromwich Albion have made contact with Juventus in a bid to sign a Belgium Under-20 international, according to a new report.

The Baggies got their Championship campaign up and running on Saturday, and they got off to a perfect start as they claimed all three points against Queens Park Rangers. However, the club suffered a cup upset on Tuesday evening as the Midlands side bowed out of the EFL Cup, suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to League Two side Fleetwood Town.

The cup wouldn’t have been a priority for Carlos Corberan and his side, but it will be disappointing to go out so soon. The focus can now be on the league and what remains of this transfer window, as the club look to add to their new arrivals.

West Brom’s summer signings

West Brom reached the Championship play-offs last season but fell short when they came up against eventual winners Southampton. The aim will be to improve on last season and go a step further. That is why Corberan will have been keen for the club to be active in the transfer market.

West Brom's summer signings Signed from Torbjorn Heggem Brommapojkarna Gianluca Frabotta Juventus Devante Cole Barnsley Ousmane Diakite TSV Hartberg Joe Wildsmith Derby County Paddy McNair San Diego Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa

So far, the Baggies have brought in seven new faces over the course of the summer, with the majority of the additions being free transfers, as well as two loan deals and the addition of Torbjorn Heggem, who cost the club a transfer fee.

West Brom’s transfer business so far has seen them add players such as Joe Wildsmith, Paddy McNair, Ousmane Diakite, and Devante Cole. Their latest additions are Gianluca Frabotta, who has joined on a free transfer, and forward Lewis Dobbin, who has arrived on a loan deal.

Aston Villa have sent Dobbin to The Hawthorns in a bid for the striker to get valuable first-team minutes, and Dobbin himself sees this as the perfect opportunity. He told the club’s official website: “It’s the perfect opportunity to get first-team minutes and show what I can do. I’ve heard a lot about the Championship, and I know it’s a tough, competitive league. I’m ready for it, though. I really want to show what I’m about."

But it appears as though the club is not stopping their transfer business there, as they eye a deal for a midfielder.

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, West Brom are now in direct contact with Serie A giants Juventus over a deal for Joseph Nonge Boende. The Baggies have sent their first offer for the midfielder, which is a straight loan until the end of the season, with no option to buy.

Furthermore, the 19-year-old is said to have already spoken with Corberan and is keen on the move to the Midlands. Tavolieri goes on to add that personal terms for this deal shouldn’t be a problem.

The Belgian has been with Juventus since 2021 when he joined the club’s academy from Anderlecht. He has spent most of his time in the club’s academy set-up, but he did feature twice in Juventus’ first team last season.