West Ham United have reportedly now made an offer worth up to £25m to sign another striker.

West Ham sign Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund

The Hammers’ busy transfer window is showing no signs of slowing up, with Niclas Fullkrug joining Crysencio Summerville through the London Stadium door. The attacking duo have arrived from Borussia Dortmund and Leeds United respectively, becoming the club’s fourth and fifth signings after Luis Guilherme, Wes Foderingham and Max Kilman earlier in the summer.

Speaking after putting pen to paper with the Irons, Fullkrug said: “I’m delighted to be here, and I can’t wait to get out on the pitch with my new teammates. I think the Premier League is the best league in the world, and for me it is the right time to move over to England and play for a big Club like West Ham.

“I have been thinking about West Ham for a long time now - I know the Technical Director Tim Steidten very well, because we have history at Werder Bremen together, and I have watched some games and seen how much quality there is in the team.

“The chance to play under the Head Coach [Lopetegui] is also really exciting. His playing style is important for me, and I am confident that under him I will be able to perform at my best, and score lots of goals.”

Steidten was also excited to have brought in Fullkrug, adding: “We are delighted to have signed Niclas. I have worked with him previously and I know what he will bring to us in terms of his physical and finishing qualities, as well as his character and mentality.

“He has enjoyed a really positive last couple of seasons, both at club level, where he played in the Champions League final last season, and with Germany at the Euros this summer, and he joins us with a clear desire to build upon that progress and prove himself in the Premier League.”

However, it looks as if Fullkrug isn’t the only striker wanted by new manager Julen Lopetegui, following a recent update.

West Ham make £25m bid for Tammy Abraham

According to reports in Italy, relayed by Sport Witness, West Ham’s offer to sign AS Roma forward Tammy Abraham is worth up to £25m.

It is stated that Lopetegui’s side have made an attempt to sign Abraham and it appears the offer is actually more than the £21.4m asking price, however, the Englishman doesn’t seem to be keen on a return to the Premier League.

AC Milan are also credited with an interest in the ex-Chelsea striker, who would rather move to the San Siro than the London Stadium.

With Fullkrug now through the door, though, West Ham may even drop their interest in Abraham altogether. However, it appears as if their £25m bid would be enough for Roma to sell, and with Lopetegui having just Danny Ings and Michail Antonio to rival Fullkrug, it could potentially still be one to keep an eye on.