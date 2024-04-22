Wolves have begun planning for next season already, and have reportedly stuck in a bid for a youngster starring out on loan in Portugal.

Wolves eyeing up attacking additions

It is no secret that Gary O'Neil's Wolves side are a little light at the top of the pitch at the moment. Against Arsenal, they were forced to hand 20-year-old academy striker Tawanda Chirewa his first Premier League start after a raft of injuries left them without any alternative in the striker position, while Pablo Sarabia was the only senior attacker among the substitutes as he recovered from his own injury.

O'Neil had feared that this would happen in January, when Wolves missed out on signing Armando Broja.

"We had a Premier League number nine lined up to come in and help us and a fairly small amount of money stopped us doing it", he explained. Unfortunately, the club were not in a position to be able to help us with that due to financial reasons.

"The situation the club is in is showing now. You can see now why the aim at the start of the season was to stay in the Premier League."

Wolves' frontline options 23/24 Player Appearances Pedro Neto 19 Matheus Cunha 27 Hwang-Hee Chan 23 Fabio Silva 8 Sasa Kalajdzic 11 Pablo Sarabia 26

They are looking to bolster their attacking ranks as well as signing a striker this summer, and have lined up a winger to help them do just that.

Wolves make offer for "incredible" Gomes

Now, it has been claimed that Wolves have already begun their restructuring in attack, and have tabled a bid for another Portuguese talent. The Midlands outfit have bought plenty of talent from Portugal in recent seasons with (mostly) successful results - sorry Fabio Silva.

The likes of Pedro Neto, Ruben Neves and Matheus Nunes have all been hits at Molineux, and now they are looking to once again tap into that market.

As per Portuguese outlet Record [via Sport Witness], they are looking to achieve this through SC Braga attacker Rodrigo Gomes, who is currently on loan at Estoril for the season. He has shone during his spell away from Braga, with the 20-year-old having grabbed five goals and seven assists in 26 Portuguese top flight outings this season.

His performances have been dubbed "incredible" by U23 scout Antonio Mango on X, and Wolves clearly agree, as they sent a scout to watch him in action once more over the weekend, in a game against Chaves which finished 2-2.

The report adds that Wolves have even now made a tentative offer for his services, tabling a 5m euro bid to bring him to Molineux, though it is described as a 'relatively low bid' for the talent, who is currently on around £2,500-a-week.

Nonetheless, it is a clear signal of intent from the Premier League side, who may well be showcasing another young talent from Portugal come next season.