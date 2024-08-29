Everton’s first two outings in the Premier League have highlighted the need for added reinforcements in attacking areas before the transfer window closes on Friday night.

Sean Dyche’s side have failed to score a single league goal so far this campaign, falling to heavy defeats against Brighton and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Toffees have registered the fewest number of shots on target in the division during the opening matches of the new campaign, averaging just one per match - with last season’s attacking issues once again proving to be a cause for concern.

However, with just over one day remaining in the market, Dyche and co will have to act quickly if they are to secure a deal for any new attackers to hand themselves the best opportunity of avoiding yet another relegation scrap this season.

As a result, they could turn to one talent, with the Toffees expected to lodge a bid for his services before tomorrow’s deadline.

Everton plotting bid for Championship star

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are pondering whether to bid to sign West Bromwich Albion’s talented young forward, Tom Fellows.

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a phenomenal start to the 2024/25 campaign for the Baggies, registering three assists in his first three outings, prompting interest from various other top-flight outfits.

Southampton are just one of the sides in the race, having a £15m bid rejected for the Englishman yesterday, with TEAMtalk’s report claiming Carlos Corberan’s side value him at around the £15m mark.

Fellows may be a risky addition given his lack of Premier League experience, but it could allow him to follow in the success of one talent who developed rapidly at Goodison Park.

Why Fellows has shades of Gordon in his play

Although he left the club in an unsavoury manner, Anthony Gordon produced many moments of magic during his time at Everton after breaking through the club’s academy.

The winger went on to feature 80 times for the Toffees, scoring on ten occasions, before swapping Merseyside for Tyneside in January 2023, joining Newcastle United in a £45m deal.

It was a great deal on the face of it for the club, making a huge profit on an academy product, aiding their battle against the Premier League’s strict PSR rules.

However, 18 months on from the 23-year-old’s departure from Goodison, they have an opportunity to land a similar talent in Fellows, with the youngster having traits very close to those of Gordon.

Both are right-footed wingers who like to play off the left-hand side and cut inside onto their stronger foot, with the West Brom ace demonstrating his talent with his strike against Ipswich Town in the Championship last season.

The “unbelievable” Fellows, as described by teammate Karlan Grant, might not have blistering pace but, it’s his ability to carry the ball into attacking areas that makes him so dangerous averaging 5.2 progressive carries per 90 - a tally that Gordon simply couldn’t match last season.

His ability to either cut inside or take the ball down the line and deliver a cross is very similar to that of Gordon, with the Baggies' talent potentially the club’s next version of the academy star.

How Fellows & Gordon compare in 2023/24 Statistics (per 90) Fellows Gordon Games played 33 35 Goals + assists 7 21 Progressive carries 5.2 4.3 Shots on target 0.5 0.9 Crosses 5.1 3.5 Take-on success 44% 40% Shot-on-target accuracy 47% 36% Stats via FBref

He would be an addition that would require time to settle given his age, but once he does he would be a phenomenal pickup for Dyche’s side, with the Secret Scout previously hailing him as a player who has 'a good team ethic and provides a constant threat'.

Fellows has demonstrated in the Championship that he has the quality to move on to bigger things, with a move to the Premier League in the coming months almost a certainty.

£15m would be an excellent price for an exciting youngster who has the potential to boost Everton’s offensive output, whilst also developing into a leading player during the club in their current transitional period on and off the pitch.