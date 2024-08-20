Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi has been a player subject to huge interest from Newcastle United in recent weeks, as Eddie Howe looks to bolster his backline.

The 24-year-old has been the focus of three separate bids from the Magpies this summer, but have so far been unable to match the Eagles’ valuation of £75m for the centre-back.

His price tag has undoubtedly been inflated after his stellar performances at Euro 2024, with Guehi featuring in all but one game as he helped England reach a second successive European Championship final.

He would be a massive coup for Howe’s side in his attempts to secure a return to Champions League football, but with just over a week remaining in the transfer window, they will have to act quickly to avoid missing out on such a talented player.

Despite the interest in Guehi, the club could be about to land a star who would be an even bigger coup, providing the added cutting edge in the final third at St James’ Park.

Newcastle transfer news

It was reported over the weekend that Newcastle are said to be preparing a bid to sign Barcelona winger Ferran Torres, with the Spaniard expected to depart the LaLiga side this window.

The 24-year-old, who is valued at around €30m (£25m), wants to stay and fight for his place under new boss Hansi Flick, but Barca are willing to listen to offers for his services.

Torres only arrived at Barca back in January 2022 for a fee in the region of £55m from Premier League side Manchester City, but has failed to make the impact many anticipated, now finding himself behind 17-year-old Lamine Yamal in the pecking order.

If Torres is to arrive at St James' Park - where he previously scored a hat-trick for the Cityzens - it would potentially allow the Magpies to sign their own version of a player who has set England’s top-flight alight in recent times.

Why Torres could be like Foden for Newcastle

City forward Phil Foden has emerged as one of the leading youngsters in England over recent years, making himself a regular under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad.

The 24-year-old enjoyed his best campaign to date in 2023/24, scoring 19 and registering eight assists in his 35 Premier League appearances, helping the club secure their fourth league title in the last five years.

He was once a teammate of Torres during their respective times at City, but despite his departure a couple of years ago, the Spaniard managed to match or even better the England international in numerous key areas in the Champions League last season.

The “incredible” ace, as described by former boss Guardiola, has been ranked as a similar player to Foden by FBref - understandable given his impressive numbers in the European competition during 2023/24.

How Torres & Foden compare in the Champions League (2023/24) Statistics (per 90) Torres Foden Games played 8 8 Goals + assists 4 9 Shot-on-target accuracy 36% 36% Goals per shot-on-target 0.75 0.42 Aerials won 57% 56% Crosses completed 3.3 2.4 Stats via FBref

Whilst he may have managed to produce fewer combined goals and assists than Foden, Torres did match the City attacker for shot-on-target accuracy but averaged a higher goal per shot-on-target rate - proving to be slightly more clinical than the Englishman.

The Spaniard also managed to complete more crosses and won more aerial battles than Foden, making him a complete option for the right-hand side of Howe’s attack.

Given the stats he produced in the Champions League last season, the £25m price tag could be a potential bargain for a player who has all the qualities to transform the Magpies’ attack.

Guehi’s potential arrival on Tyneside would undoubtedly provide more defensive cover, but Torres would bring extra quality alongside Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon, allowing the club to reach the next level in their hunt for European football, making him a bigger coup for Howe's side.

Of course, Guehi himself would be an exciting move, but prising a player from an elite outfit like Barcelona would be a real statement, particularly with Torres having chalked up 12 goal involvements in just 28 games in the Premier League previously.

As Saturday's hard-fought win over Southampton showcased, the Magpies do already boast defensive stability - even without Guehi onboard - with it seemingly signings like that of the Spaniard which could make the real difference between success and failure at the top end of the pitch.