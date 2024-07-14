Tottenham have completed some impressive business in the transfer market over the last seven months or so.

Ange Postecoglou is here for the long run and that can be seen in the deals they've completed. Lucas Bergvall is now officially a Spurs player and the exciting Archie Gray has recently arrived too.

Troy Parrott, one of the club's academy poster boys, may have left for Dutch shores but with another hot talent in Mikey Moore coming through the ranks, they won't care too much about the Irishman's £6.7m departure.

Will Postecoglou stop in his quest to bring top young talent to north London? Apparently not.

Tottenham looking at elite young winger

There is a young talent who is consistently being talked about as an option in the transfer window for the top clubs in Europe.

That happens to be French superstar Desire Doue, a teenager who is causing a great deal of fuss this summer.

Set to take part in the Paris Olympics under the guidance of the great Thierry Henry, Doue has become an option for a number of sides.

Indeed, according to a report from French outlet L'Equipe, Bayern Munich have lodged a €35m (£30m) bid for the Rennes attacker but it has been rejected.

The German outfit are believed to be not the only club interested. It's suggested that Tottenham and Chelsea are also planning their own offensive in the forthcoming weeks.

Previous reports have indicated it could well take around €60m (£52m) to prise him away from his homeland.

What makes Doue so exciting

Now 19, Doue lit up Ligue 1 as a spritely 18-year-old last season, wreaking havoc in the final third on his way to four goals and five assists in league action. Those aren't jaw-dropping numbers but come on, this is a teenager doing things a mature experienced head would be doing.

So, he can score and assist goals, but what else can he do? Said to be a "one-of-a-kind player" by analyst Ben Mattinson, this is a young individual with the world at his feet, someone who has "one of the most unique profiles out there."

Right-footed, Doue is capable of playing off either wing, namely the left and also as a number 10, galivanting forward and picking up tight pockets of space which he seems to escape from every time.

Desire Doue's positional versatility (23/24) Position Games played Goals Assists Left wing 15 2 4 Attacking mid 5 1 0 Centre mid 4 0 1 Right wing 4 1 0 Stats via Transfermarkt.

So, what comparisons can be made? Well, FBRef suggests that the most similar player in Europe's top five leagues to the French sensation is 17-year-old Lamine Yamal, a young talent who has taken Euro 2024 by storm.

Who else could he be compared to? Well, the aforementioned analyst - Mattinson - suggests "Doue’s ceiling is more of as a goal-scoring #10 to play in between the lines like Foden who can also play wide."

Also said to be in the same bracket of talent as someone like Bellingham and Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, it's evident Tottenham would have a very special player on their hands here.

He could operate in the half spaces very well, linking up with the likes of James Maddison and Heung-min Son to devastating effect.

Like Bellingham, he can play in a deeper playmaking role, like Saka, he can cut inside with purpose and like Foden, he can weave beyond defenders in central areas behind the striker.

Also said to be "elite at shifting the ball" by Mattinson, there is seemingly nothing Doue cannot do in the final third. So, let's examine the numbers.

Doue vs Foden & Bellingham Stat (per 90 mins) Doue Foden Bellingham Assists 0.22 0.25 0.23 Key passes 1.71 2.30 1.87 Progressive passes 6.69 5.30 7.63 Shot-creating actions 4.86 4.45 3.85 Successful take-ons 3.54 1.48 1.95 Progressive carries 4.31 2.93 3.31 Stats via FBref.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Evidently boasting remarkable numbers when it comes to carrying the ball and possessing that magical ability to make something happen out of nothing, it's clear to see why he's earned comparisons to the likes of Foden and Bellingham.

This is a world-class talent in the making and he could well be heading to Spurs. Just imagine him alongside the likes of Gray and Bergvall. It's enough to make your mouth water.