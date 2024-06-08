Chelsea have already got two new additions through the door this summer, although not both of them are players. Following the sacking of Mauricio Pochettino at the end of the season, the Blues had to search for a new manager, and, after much deliberation and rumours linking them with several targets, they finally got their man.

Chelsea appointed Leicester City’s Championship-winning manager, Enzo Maresca on a five-year contract, with the option of a sixth season at Stamford Bridge. His time in west London will be the first time Maresca has managed in the Premier League, but he has experience as a coach at the highest level, having been under the tutelage of Pep Guardiola at Manchester City in previous years.

Maresca was joined by another person linked with City just days later, after centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo signed for the Blues on a free transfer from local rivals Fulham. He becomes the first signing of the Maresca era.

However, there is no doubt that Chelsea will not stop there, given their extortionate spending in recent transfer windows. They have been strongly linked with one Premier League star this week, with a deal for the player having great potential in the last few days.

Chelsea looking to sign Premier League striker

The player in question here is Manchester City and Argentina attacker Julian Alvarez. Having already signed Raheem Sterling and Cole Palmer from the Cityzens in recent seasons, Chelsea could once again look to buy from the Premier League champions.

According to a report from Argentine media outlet TyC Sports, Alvarez is currently thinking 'about his future' whilst away on international duty with Argentina. However, the report states that City have a 'categorical position' on Alvarez’s future; that is, they do not intend to sell him this summer.

However, despite City wanting to keep Alvarez, the World Cup winner has one aim for next season, 'which is to play more', according to the report. He has played second fiddle to Erling Haaland for his whole career at the Etihad Stadium, and understandably wants to move on in order to get more minutes.

In terms of a price, Chelsea - who are said to be ready to make a bid - could have to pay upwards of €80m (£68m) for the attacker, as per the report. They are also competing with two European heavyweights for Alvarez’s signature. The two other sides interested are PSG, who need to replace Kylian Mbappe and Atletico Madrid, although the Spanish side would struggle to meet City’s valuation should they pursue a deal over the summer.

How Alvarez would benefit Chelsea

If there is one thing that Chelsea struggled with last season, it was consistently finding the back of the net. Palmer scored 22 times in the Premier League, but Nicolas Jackson was the only other player in double figures, with 14 strikes last season. Alvarez, however, did manage to break the ten-goal barrier for City last season, with 11 goals in the Premier League.

Instantly, you can see what he would bring to this Chelsea side, an influx of much-needed goals, and with more game-time, he could find the back even more than 11 times. As Tifo Football presenter Jon Mackenzie described him Alvarez is a “cheat code footballer” who will “play elite attacking football”, certainly something Chelsea could add to their side.

Not only that, Alvarez possesses impressive versatility. Last season for Guariola’s side, the 24-year-old played in six different positions, albeit three of those were only for a sole appearance each. However, suppose Chelsea were hoping to fit both Alvarez and Jackson into the same side. In that case, it shouldn’t be too much of an issue, given Jackson’s ability to play out wide, and Alvarez’s proficiency as a second striker.

Alvarez's stats by position in 2023/24 Position Games Goals Assists Centre-forward 22 9 3 Second striker 18 7 6 Attacking midfield 10 2 3 Right midfield 1 0 1 Left midfield 1 0 0 Right winger 1 0 0 Stats from Transfermarkt

The Argentine is also a superb creator, registering nine Premier League assists to go along with his 11 goals last season. As per Fbref, the 2.55 key passes per 90 minutes he averaged last season placed him in the top 1% of forwards in Europe, showing off his impressive creative nous.

Should Chelsea manage to get a deal for Alvarez across the line this summer, he would represent a superb piece of business. It could even eclipse the £40m deal to sign what was then a relatively untested Palmer from the Etihad, given his goals and assists record and his pedigree in winning trophies - the Englishman having notably made just three Premier League starts prior to moving to Stamford Bridge.

The one-time River Plater man would only add to the quality and experience of Chelsea’s side, increasing Maresca’s chances of success in his first season in charge.