Nottingham Forest have reportedly tabled an offer to sign a breakthrough star who impressed at EURO 2024 and has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Manchester United this summer.

Nottingham Forest hoping for improved showing

With just a week to go until the new Premier League season kicks off, Nottingham Forest and Nuno Espírito Santo will be hoping for a better season than the one they endured in 2023/24. The Reds, who kick off their new campaign against Bournemouth, only confirmed their top flight status for this season on the final day of the last campaign, sending Luton Town back to the Championship instead.

In the months since, they have added slowly but surely to their ranks, with their major business coming in the form of signing Elliot Anderson from Newcastle United in a £35m deal, along with Nikola Milenkovic for £12m from Serie A side Fiorentina.

They have also bolstered their frontline with the signing of Jota Silva from Vitoria in a deal thought to have set them back around £6m.

Business is still expected before the transfer window shuts on August 30th though. As per the reliable John Percy "Forest will look to make further additions" with the "priority" being "two wingers, a forward, a left-back and another goalkeeper" in the final weeks, though they have since added Jota to satisfy one of those targets. Now, they could sign a player who would fill several of those positions.

Forest table bid for Fenerbahce star

That comes as Turkish media report that Nottingham Forest are among the sides to have made an offer for Turkey star Ferdi Kadioglu, who has been linked with a move to the Premier League all summer.

The 24-year-old impressed at EURO 2024 for his nation, helping them to the quarter finals of the competition before they exited at the hands of the Netherlands. He played every minute of the competition at both left-back and left-midfield.

Former teammate Ole Romeny, who played with him at NEC Nijmegen, described him as a "special" talent who is a "top" left back: "The absolute top. He is also special as a left-back, there is no one with those footballing qualities."

Though ostensibly a left-sided player, Kadioglu is one of the most versatile players in Europe, having played across midfield and in both fullback positions so far in his career.

Ferdi Kadioglu's appearances by position (min 10 appearances, via transfermarkt) Right Back 37 Attacking Midfield 56 Left Back 67 Right Winger 44 Right Midfield 19 Left Winger 24 Left Midfield 20 Central Midfield 15

Kadioglu still has two years left to run on his £47k per week deal in Turkey, but that has not stopped interest in his services and Sabah report that Forest have tabled an offer for his services, alongside south coast pair Brighton and Southampton.

There is no mention of how much this offer amounts to, but it is claimed that his current side value him at around 35m euros (£30m) and that the player is keen to play in England despite Fenerbahce being keen to keep him.

Should he prove a competent Premier League level footballer in all of those positions, then £30m could be a cheap way to boost a whole host of depth issues in Nuno's ranks ahead of the new season.