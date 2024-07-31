Chelsea have now submitted a "concrete" bid for an "incredibly fast" player in their efforts to secure more signings before deadline day next month.

Chelsea undergo busy summer transfer window with nine deals agreed

The west Londoners, financed by Todd Boehly and BlueCo, have made nine new signings so far this summer as the club show yet again that they're not afraid to spend.

Tosin Adarabioyo (Fulham), Omari Kellyman (Aston Villa), Renato Veiga (FC Basel), Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City), Filip Jorgensen (Villarreal), Marc Guiu (Barcelona), Estevao Willian (Palmeiras), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United) and Aaron Anselmino (Boca Juniors) have all signed for Chelsea, but more could follow them.

Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri claimed this week that Chelsea are close to agreeing a deal for highly-rated young goalkeeper Mike Penders, who BlueCo believe could be the next Thibaut Courtois (X).

Chelsea's best-performing players in the Premier League last season Player Average match rating (WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Conor Gallagher 7.13 Nicolas Jackson 7.07 Moises Caicedo 6.85 Noni Madueke 6.84

They're offering in excess of £17 million to sign the 19-year-old, who made his senior debut for Genk last weekend in their 0-0 draw at home to Standard Liege. Meanwhile, Chelsea have also opened talks with Napoli over Victor Osimhen, with Romelu Lukaku agreeing a three-year deal to head the other way (Ben Jacobs).

A new senior forward, whether that be a striker or winger, looks to be on the agenda at Stamford Bridge. Chelsea attempted to sign Michael Olise from Crystal Palace, before the 22-year-old joined Bayern Munich, with Maresca's side holding an interest in Nico Williams and others as alternatives.

In terms of a natural number nine, Osimhen is a name that will excite plenty of Chelsea supporters, given his stellar reputation and prolific goal-record since joining Napoli from Lille in 2020.

The Nigerian has scored 76 goals in 133 appearances across all competitions at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, but signing him could still be a costly operation, even if Lukaku could be used as a sweetener for the deal.

A cheaper alternative could be Hoffenheim striker Maximilian Beier, and it is believed Chelsea have wasted no time in testing the water in a potential move for the Germany international.

Chelsea submit concrete bid to sign Maximilian Beier from Hoffenheim

Indeed, according to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, Chelsea have now submitted a "concrete" bid to sign Beier from Hoffenheim, and they're joined by Aston Villa in the race for his £25 million signature.

The 21-year-old, who scored 16 goals in all competitions for Hoffenheim last season, has also been called "incredibly fast" by Hoffenheim director Alexander Rosen.