Rangers are believed to have made an offer for a 20-year-old defender, as Philippe Clement eyes his seventh permanent signing of the summer transfer window.

Rangers transfer news

This has already been a summer that has made Gers supporters sit up and take notice, with six permanent signings brought in by Clement so far as they seek to wrest the Scottish Premiership from Celtic's grasp.

Mohamed Diomande has joined for good after being on loan last season, while Rangers have also splashed the cash on Hamza Igamane and Jefte. Meanwhile, three free transfers have been completed, with Connor Barron, Liam Kelly and Clinton Nsiala all arriving at Ibrox ahead of the new campaign. Vaclav Cerny has also recently joined on loan from Bundesliga side VfL Wolfsburg.

Away from those who have officially completed moves to Rangers, plenty of other players continue to be linked with switches, including Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri. The midfielder appears to be surplus to requirements at Old Trafford under Erik ten Hag and could bolster the Gers' options in the middle of the park, coming in as a long-term signing.

Meanwhile, Clement appears to be keen on bringing in a striker before the start of next season, with Lyndon Dykes seen as a strong choice alongside fellow Scotland international Lawrence Shankland. Either would represent promising additions, although the latter was particularly impressive in 2023/24, scoring 24 goals in the league for Hearts.

Rangers submit bid for 20-year-old

According to a report from Spain, Rangers have submitted an offer for Atletico Nacional defender Edier Ocampo, who is described in the report as "one of the most talked-about names in Colombian football", which outlines his potential.

The 20-year-old has announced that he is leaving his current club even though his contract doesn't expire until December 2026, and Toulouse and Hellas Verona are also mentioned as possible suitors.

Considering how highly thought of he is back in his homeland and how he could be a long-term option for Clement down the right flank, this all points towards Ocampo being an exciting signing for Rangers.

While he is primarily a right-back, the youngster can also shine as a right winger, and such versatility could appeal greatly to the Gers manager, giving him a strong option in different positions.

Ocampo has won 20 caps for Colombia's Under-20s and will no doubt have ambitions of becoming a star at senior level over time, and joining a club of Rangers' stature could only boost those chances, putting him in the limelight more than he currently is at Nacional.With James Tavernier's Gers future up in the air, an excellent successor may need to be found, and even if the captain does stay put, the fact that he is now 32 years of age means that he will need replacing at some point in the relatively near future.