Southampton have seen a loan bid with an obligation to buy for an international midfielder rejected.

The Saints are preparing for life back in the Premier League after securing promotion to the top flight via the Championship play-offs last season. Russell Martin’s side get their league season underway with a testing trip to St. James’ Park on Saturday as they face Newcastle United.

The Southampton boss will be hoping his side can get off to a good start, and the club’s transfer business has put them in a good position to tackle the upcoming campaign.

Southampton’s summer signings

As expected, given that they are a side that has just come from the Championship, Southampton have been rather busy so far in this transfer window. The Saints have made a staggering 12 new signings so far, as Martin makes sure his side is equipped with enough experience and quality.

The new arrivals have been a mixture of transfers that have cost the Saints a large sum of money, or they have been arrivals that have come via free transfer. Southampton have brought in the likes of Charlie Taylor, Wellington, and Adam Lallana, who obviously has a history with the Saints, on free transfers.

Southampton's summer signings Signed from Taylor Harwood-Bellis Manchester City Flynn Downes West Ham Ben Brereton-Diaz Villarreal Yukinari Sugawara AZ Alkmaar Nathan Wood Swansea City Ronnie Edwards Peterborough United Wellington Sao Paulo Charlie Taylor Burnley Adam Lallana Brighton Juan Sao Paulo Rento Takaoka Nissho Gakuen Kuryu Matsuki FC Tokyo

Meanwhile, the club has also made some additions that have pulled the purse strings, as they have signed players such as Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes, who were both at the club last season, as well as Ronnie Edwards, Nathan Wood, and most recently Ben Brereton-Diaz.

The 25-year-old spent last season on loan at Sheffield United but now remains in the Premier League with Southampton, having signed a four-year contract. The Chilean believes everything has aligned for him to join Southampton.

He said: “I'm absolutely buzzing. It's been smooth these past couple of days, and I'm happy to get everything sorted and signed. I'm really excited to meet everyone, it's great to be involved with this great club.

"Watching the club when I was younger, it was always in the Premier League. Obviously, last season, the way the team played, they went down, but they bounced straight back up as a team. Also, the gaffer as well – everything has aligned together, and I think it's an amazing club. I can’t wait to get started."

But despite already bringing in a lot of players, Southampton don’t look like they are stopping there, as they eye a deal for a midfielder.

Southampton see bid for Mandela Keita rejected

According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton have seen a bid for Mandela Keita rejected by Belgian side Royal Antwerp. The offer is said to have been a loan bid with a mandatory option to buy for around €12 million (£10.2 million).

The Belgian side is said to be open to making progress on the deal that would see Keita move to England and join the Saints.

But as well as Southampton being keen on signing the player, Tavolieri goes on to add that other Premier League teams are said to be watching him this summer, as he attracts interest. The 22-year-old, who is a Belgium international, only joined Royal Antwerp on a permanent basis this summer, but he has spent the last 18 months on loan at the club from OH Leuven.