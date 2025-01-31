Newcastle United are back in action in the Premier League on Saturday as they prepare to welcome Fulham to St. James' Park on the first day of February.

The Magpies are fighting to secure a place in the Champions League for the 2025/26 campaign and are currently fifth in the division, level on points with Manchester City in fourth place.

They are set to clash with the Cottagers in February but, much to the surprise of some supporters potentially, the January transfer window will still be open for business.

The deadline is not until Monday night and this means that the Magpies still have a few more days to explore potential additions to their squad for the second half of the season, in order to bolster their push for a place in the Champions League.

Newcastle may, however, be wary of panicking towards the deadline and could decide to keep their powder dry until the summer, when they could look to invest in the group ahead of next season.

In fact, Eddie Howe and his recruitment team are reportedly looking at a Premier League star who could be a target for the club at the end of this term.

Newcastle United eyeing Premier League forward

According to TEAMtalk, Newcastle United are one of a number of clubs that are keen on a deal to snap up Brentford sensation Bryan Mbeumo in the upcoming summer transfer window.

The report claims that the Magpies, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur have all shown a concrete interest in the Cameroon international, who has caught the eye in the Premier League this season.

It states that all three of those teams are keeping tabs on his situation with the Bees ahead of the summer, when there could be an opportunity to secure a deal for his services.

The left-footed winger's contract with Brentford is due to expire in the summer of 2026 and TEAMtalk suggests that his situation could tempt the Bees to listen to offers for him, to avoid losing him for nothing the following year.

TEAMtalk adds that the Premier League club have no interest in selling him in the current January transfer window, but reveals that Mbeumo would be open to moving on from the club if a side with European football comes in for him.

The report does not state how much the Bees would want for the right winger in the summer, but it has previously been reported that it would take a fee of up to £60m to seal a transfer for him.

It remains to be seen, however, whether or not the Magpies are willing to pay £60m to bring him to St. James' Park, or if Mbeumo would pick a move to Tyneside over signing for Spurs or Liverpool.

Newcastle are in the market for a new right winger to come in and bolster their squad, whether it is now or in the summer, after Miguel Almiron completed a move to Atlanta United this week.

Miguel Almiron's form his season

The Paraguay international ended his career with the Magpies with a return of 30 goals in 223 appearances in all competitions, but failed to register a single goal contribution in the 2024/25 campaign.