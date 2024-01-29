Tottenham Hotspur have added two new players to Ange Postecoglou's squad during the January transfer window so far and have until Thursday night to make any further additions.

Timo Werner was brought in on loan from RB Leipzig until the end of the season to improve the club's attacking options and central defender Radu Dragusin was signed from Genoa on a permanent deal.

Tottenham's £25m pursuit

Spurs had been thought to be leading a whole host of clubs trying to sign a talented 18-year-old starlet from Belgium, with reports in the last couple of weeks claiming Tottenham were close to an agreement for Club Brugge starlet Antonio Nusa.

The report stated that the Lilywhites were working hard to snap up Nusa for £25m and that they were in pole position to secure his services ahead of fellow Premier League sides Fulham and Chelsea, with a deal thought to be a long-term one, but with an agreement to loan the player back to his current employers for the rest of this season.

The decision to send the Norway international back to the Belgian side on loan until the end of the season was said to have convinced the player to pick Spurs ahead of their rivals, but Postecoglou has now been dealt a huge blow as Tottenham are set to miss out on a deal for the Brugge magician to another Premier League outfit.

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Brentford have formally reached an agreement with the Belgian side to sign Nusa before Thursday's deadline. The reporter states that a deal worth in excess of €30m (£25.5m) is in place between the two sides, which is slightly higher than the fee that Spurs were reportedly looking to snap him up for earlier this month.

Romano claims that the teenage dynamo has also given the move a green light as he is prepared to make the switch to Thomas Frank's side. However, like with the transfer that was previously proposed by Tottenham, Nusa will remain with Brugge on loan until the end of the 2023/24 campaign before linking up with his new teammates next season.

This is a blow for Postecoglou as the impressive young winger has caught the eye with his promising displays for club and country so far this term.

23/24 Pro League Antonio Nusa (via Sofascore) Appearances 16 Starts Six Sofascore rating 7.22 Goals Three Assists Two Big chances created Five

As you can see in the table above, the left winger has been productive in the Belgian top-flight, despite his lack of starts, as a scorer and a creator of goals. His creativity was also on display for Norway across his three appearances and one start in their European Championship qualifying campaign as the right-footed ace registered three assists, created two big chances and made six key passes.

This means that the Brugge gem, who was once hailed as "electric" by analyst Ben Mattinson, has produced three goals, five assists, and seven 'big chances' created in 19 appearances and seven starts for club and country in the Pro League and European Championship qualifiers this term.

Meanwhile, Brennan Johnson has racked up one goal, four assists, and four 'big chances' created in 15 Premier League starts for Spurs since his move from Nottingham Forest. He has not provided consistent quality in front of goal and a new signing could have provided much-needed competition for his position moving forward.

These statistics suggests that Nusa, if he could adapt to English football, could have offered more than the Wales international in the final third, both in terms of his quality as a scorer and a creator of goals, which is why this update on the forward's future is a blow for Postecoglou.