Everton have been dealt a "fresh injury concern" regarding a "monster" figure at the club, according to a new update from reliable journalist Lewis Steele.

Big day for Dyche as Everton host Newcastle

The Blues got some much-needed respite last weekend, having won 2-1 at home to Crystal Palace to secure their first Premier League win of the season. For Sean Dyche, the result was particularly important, with the Englishman under significant pressure to keep his job leading up to the match and new owners likely to have their own opinions about his position.

For now, it looks as though the Everton manager is safe, having enough credit in the bank after keeping his side in the top flight last season, but he will know the importance of now kicking on and not facing another relegation battle.

Next up for the Blues is Saturday's visit of Newcastle United in the league, which represents another chance for them to pick up valuable points before the international break. Granted, the Magpies are the superior team, but all is not going too swimmingly there currently, with injuries in Eddie Howe's defence and some shocking away form handing the Toffees a serious chance of another positive result.

Another win for Everton at Goodison Park would leave the fans in far more positive spirits heading into the break, suggesting that a massive corner has been turned. That being said, a resounding home defeat would once again raise question marks about Dyche's long-term future.

Everton suffer injury blow to "monster" figure

According to Steele on X, Everton centre-back Jarrad Banthwaite has suffered a "fresh injury concern" with a quad problem, making him a doubt to face Newcastle this weekend.

Not having the £35,000-a-week-earning Branthwaite available for the showdown with the Magpies would be such a big blow for Everton, considering his only Premier League appearance of the season came against Palace last weekend, coinciding with his side's first win of the season.

The England international may only be 22 years of age, but he has already become one of the first names on Dyche's team sheet, with Ian Wright waxing lyrical over him last season.

"He has got everything. You watch how he plays, left-sided as well, he plays out well. Very brave. And then when you listen to his interview he sounds like somebody who is like yeah, I’m there, I’m here. He should be called up. And not only that, he should be played. Let’s have a look at him. I’m telling you we have a monster on our hands at left-sided centre-half. A monster."

As Steele alludes to, Everton's record with Branthwaite is far stronger than without him, so the hope is that he overcomes this issue and starts at home to Newcastle. Should he be out, the chances of defeat are immediately increased.