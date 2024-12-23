West Ham United made it three games unbeaten in the Premier League, drawing 1-1 with Brighton at the London Stadium, with goals from Mats Wieffer and Mohammed Kudus.

Despite having less possession than the Seagulls (46% to Brighton’s 54%) and fewer big chances created (two to Brighton’s four), the Hammers generated a higher xG than Brighton, with 1.31 xG to their 0.94 xG.

But one man in particular let Lopetegui down against the Seagulls, and he has been struggling all season under the new manager, already finding himself dropped on a number of occasions.

Lucas Paqueta's performance vs Brighton

Lucas Paqueta has made 19 appearances so far this season, scoring three goals and totalling 1,260 minutes. However, the Brazilian is yet to provide a single assist, despite his creative passing being one of his best attributes.

Against Brighton, Paqueta lost possession 14 times, only completing 78% of his passes, and failing all three of his dribble attempts. The 27-year-old also picked up his fifth Premier League booking of the season, meaning he will miss the game against Southampton on Boxing Day.

Paqueta was clearly putting himself about in the middle of the park, as he made five tackles in the game, won nine out of 15 ground duels, and won two out of five aerial duels.

However, his persistence to lose the ball whenever West Ham regained possession put the side under unnecessary pressure, and their Boxing Day game against Southampton could now be their perfect chance to experiment, finding an option that reduces the Brazil international to the bench even when his ban is up.

How West Ham could replace Paqueta on Boxing Day

One option for Lopetegui would be moving Mohammed Kudus into a central attacking midfield position, allowing summer signing, Crysencio Summerville to start on the left and hold the width.

However, this would be asking him to do a different role, not looking to be an outlet in wide areas, and instead needing his physicality off the ball to win duels and carry the ball forwards in transition to progress play for the side.

Another option is Carlos Soler, who is another summer signing. The Spaniard missed the game against Brighton at the weekend, having picked up his fifth yellow card in the Premier League against Bournemouth. This would be the most like-for-like option available for Lopetegui.

Paqueta vs Kudus vs Soler comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Paqueta Kudus Soler Goals 0.21 0.27 0.00 Assists 0.00 0.18 0.13 xG 0.26 0.33 0.10 xAG 0.13 0.13 0.13 Progressive Carries 0.68 4.00 1.34 Progressive Passes 4.89 3.27 4.03 Shots Total 1.50 3.27 2.37 Key Passes 1.50 1.18 1.19 Shot-Creating Actions 3.46 4.27 4.33 Tackles + Interceptions 3.00 1.73 1.14 Stats taken from FBref

By analysing the metrics above, you can see what would be lost if Paqueta was not in the team. That extra intensity (whilst leading to those yellow cards) has also given West Ham more recoveries in the middle of the park, winning his duels, making tackles and interceptions, and then looking to play forward passes.

The last option who could bring both added progressive passing and defensive solidity and mobility in the centre of the park is 18-year-old, Lewis Orford. The midfielder is yet to make a senior appearance, but he has made 12 appearances for the U21 this season, providing three assists and totalling 1,059 minutes played.

Whether it is the easy option of bringing Soler in as a like-for-like, bringing Kudus inside to go slightly more attacking, or trusting someone from the academy, Lopetegui will have a decision to make ahead of their Boxing Day clash with Southampton, looking to make it four games without a loss.