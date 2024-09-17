Arsenal have been handed a major update on the fitness of star man Bukayo Saka after he was forced off with an injury in their 1-0 win over Tottenham, just a week before their clash with reigning Premier League champions Manchester City.

Arsenal make history with win over Tottenham

A goal from a corner ensured that Mikel Arteta's Gunners side chalked up their third consecutive win over north London rivals Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the first time in 35 years that they have managed three straight away wins over their major rivals.

A header from centre-back Gabriel was enough to prove the difference between the two sides, with the Brazilian evading the attentions of opposite number Cristian Romero to thump home from four yards out just after the hour mark, and Spurs offering very little by way of threat in response.

The result lifted Arsenal to second in the table, above Liverpool following their shock loss to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, while only Newcastle can match their 10-point haul after four games of the season.

But of course, Manchester City can beat both, with the reigning champions now on a perfect 12 points and Erling Haaland's nine goals more than any of the other sides have managed as a team, with second-best Chelsea having scored eight so far this season.

Arsenal are the next side to try and challenge that perfection, with the Gunners travelling to the Etihad on Sunday for a titanic clash between first and second from the past two seasons, and the chance to throw down an early marker against Pep Guardiola's side. And now, they have been handed a massive boost.

Saka set to be fit for Arsenal vs Man City

That comes as Arsenal's star man Saka could well make the trip to the northwest, according to one report. The winger was forced off in the closing stages of the win over Tottenham, having to be replaced by youngster Ethan Nwaneri as his side closed out a 1-0 win. Asked after the game for an update, Arteta remained tight-lipped on the situation.

"I don’t know. I made two changes with the front players and suddenly he’s down. I looked at the bench and the options that we had and we had to adapt. I don’t know exactly what it is but he could not continue", the Arsenal boss explained.

But now, the London Evening Standard have provided a promising update on his situation, claiming that the England and Arsenal star "was forced off with cramp" in the derby win and there is "optimism he will be fine for big games with Atalanta and Manchester City this week."

They will certainly be hoping that is the case, with few able to replicate what Saka manages for either Arsenal or England. Former England boss Gareth Southgate singled him out for praise over the summer, dubbing him "immense".

"The detail of how he had to defend, track and be in the right positions was very complex down that side of the pitch. Then to give us the outlet in those one against one situations, we felt could be a real advantage for us.

"He did, he kept that positive note, so, yeah, his performance was immense."

Arsenal's upcoming fixtures Opponent Competition Atalanta (A) Champions League Manchester City (A) Premier League Bolton (H) Carabao Cup Leicester City (H) Premier League PSG (H) Champions League Southampton (H) Premier League

Arsenal will be hoping that Saka's is not the only injury boost they are handed in the coming days, with Riccardo Calafiori, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Martin Odegaard all suffering issues over the international break, while Takehiro Tomiyasu and Mikel Merino remain sidelined longer term.

However, Declan Rice will definitely be back after serving a one-game suspension, in what will come as a massive boost for the Gunners. He will be hoping to line up alongside his Arsenal and England teammate at the Etihad.