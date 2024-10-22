Liverpool have reportedly set their sights on signing "one of the best defenders in the world", seeing him as a possible replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It is a busy period at Anfield currently, with plenty happening both on and off the pitch, whether it be injury problems, contract concerns or transfer rumours.

In Sunday's 2-1 win at home to Chelsea, Liverpool suffered the blow of losing Diogo Jota to injury, meaning he could be out of Wednesday night's Champions League clash away to RB Leipzig. He isn't the only potential absentee alongside the likes of Alisson and Harvey Elliott, however, with Conor Bradley also missing the weekend action with a knock, making him a doubt once again.

Meanwhile, journalist James Pearce has confirmed "positive news" regarding Virgil van Dijk's future at Liverpool, saying that the Dutchman is in discussions with the club over a contract extension, ahead of his current deal expiring next summer.

In terms of potential incoming signings in the near future, Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck has emerged as a rumoured option for the Reds, as they look to ensure that they find a long-term replacement for Van Dijk, even though the captain still has plenty of years left in him.

Liverpool want "one of the best defenders in the world"

According to a report from Spain, Liverpool are interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, seeing him as an option to be Alexander-Arnold's successor at right-back, should he fail to agree an extension at Anfield. The 25-year-old's versatility also allows him to shine at centre-back, which could appeal to Arne Slot, and he has proven himself as a top-level player for a number of years now.

It should be stressed that Liverpool fans shouldn't want Kounde to be coming in at all, should it be at the expense of Alexander-Arnold, considering the thought of the vice-captain leaving in 2025 is grim, such is his standing as one of the best right-backs of his generation.

That being said, if the worst-case scenario did happen and the Reds' vice-captain decides to move on, likely to Real Madrid, then the Barcelona ace would be a great option to replace him.

Alexander-Arnold vs. Kounde in the league this season Alexander-Arnold Kounde Appearances 8 10 Starts 8 9 Goals 0 1 Assists 1 1 Tackles per game 2.6 2.0 Key passes per game 2.0 1.1 Pass completion rate 73.6% 88.7%

The France international is such a steady performer, not necessarily possessing Alexander-Arnold's flair, but being hailed for his defensive brilliance by Xavi earlier this year: "He was one of the transfers that I asked for. He’s one of the best defenders in the world right now. Stopping Mbappé was a collective effort. Kounde did amazing against Mbappe but Lamine [Yamal] also helped him a lot."

As mentioned, Kounde can excel at both right-back and centre-back, which is an added bonus, and he is the same age as Alexander-Arnold, meaning he still has so much of his career ahead of him.

The idea of the Frenchman in a Liverpool shirt is exciting, but only if it's not because he's come in for their creative maestro, as supporters desperately hope that he extends his stay at Anfield.