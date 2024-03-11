Leeds United have been warned by a BBC pundit that they should be wary of something Daniel Farke has struggled with as they eye up promotion to the Premier League.

Promotion in Leeds' hands

Just three points behind top-of-the-league Leicester City and a point clear of Ipswich Town, Leeds United currently occupy the second automatic promotion spot and are nine games away from a return to the Premier League, though it may take a record points tally to secure.

Farke has worked wonders with a squad that has seen exits galore since relegation ten months ago, and has his side on course for an immediate return to the English top flight should they continue their impressive unbeaten run.

With the best defence in the division, the Elland Road outfit last tasted Championship defeat in December, and should they continue on their current trajectory they will once again be rubbing shoulders with the best of English football next season.

Should they miss out on automatic promotion, they will still have the chance to make it up through the play-offs with only a historically poor run of results enough to see them fail to challenge for promotion altogether come the final day of the season.

Concern for Farke in top flight

Despite the feel-good factor around Elland Road at the moment, there are reasons to be concerned, and an impending season in the Premier League could well be one, according to Alan Hutton.

Speaking to Football Insider, the BBC 5 Live pundit explained that though he backs Leeds to secure promotion, he is not so sure about their future with Farke beyond that.

"If the results start to go bad and they drop off or don’t make the playoffs, it might be a different discussion. But I don’t see that happening with the form that they’re in.

"The squad they have and the way they’re playing at this moment in time – the confidence and momentum are there.

"Farke has done an amazing job and if he gets them promoted in first, second or through the playoffs, he deserves what is coming his way."

"The big question mark would be what he can do moving forward if they are in the Premier League – his record there is not great. But it’s a huge job and one that he’s obviously enjoyed."

Though Farke is excelling in the Championship, there are some valid concerns. He led Norwich City to promotion in 2018/19 as the Canaries topped the Championship with 94 points. But the German boss had a tough time in the top flight, ultimately being sacked after seeing them relegated in 2019/20. His second time around wasn't much better either, with the German lasting just 11 top-flight games, and winning only one of those.

Daniel Farke in the Premier League Games 49 Wins 6 Draws 8 Losses 35 Points per game 0.53 Goals for 31 Goals against 101

There will be the added issue of the quality of squad too, with last season's all-conquering Burnley and impressive Sheffield United having enjoyed promotion in May only to be sitting 19th and 20th as things stand ten months on.