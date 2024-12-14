Chelsea went into the current matchweek in the Premier League in second place in the table and they are firmly a part of the current title race under Enzo Maresca.

The Blues have won nine and only lost two of their opening 15 matches in the division, and are set to face off against Brentford at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

They come into that game off the back of a 3-1 win over Astana in the Conference League on Thursday night, thanks to two goals from Marc Guiu and one from Renato Veiga.

Despite Chelsea's fantastic form this season, Maresca is reportedly making plans to make further additions to his playing squad in the upcoming transfer windows.

Chelsea eyeing up Bundesliga duo

According to Sky Sports Germany, Chelsea are lining up moves for Borussia Dortmund duo Karim Adeyemi and Gregor Kobel, although they may wait until the summer, rather than swooping for them in January.

The report claims that the German striker has been a long-term target for the Blues, but that other Premier League teams are also keen on securing his services.

It adds that Kobel is also 'on the list' for the West London outfit and states that he is an option for them at the end of the season, as they are prepared to wait until next summer to attempt to sign him.

reveals that there have been talks between the club and the player's representatives, but there have been no advanced discussions over a move to Stamford Bridge.

Maresca must, now, push for the board to bring the £144k-per-week shot-stopper to the club because he could come in as a big upgrade on Robert Sanchez.

Why Gregor Kobel would be an upgrade on Robert Sanchez

The Switzerland international's form in the Bundesliga and the Champions League since the start of last season suggests that he would come in and improve Chelsea's team.

Kobel, who was hailed as "really good" by Dortmund goalkeeping coach Matthias Kleinsteiber, has prevented 5.87 xG in 17 matches in the Champions League and prevented 2.4 xG across 38 appearances in the German top-flight in that time.

Since start of 23/24 Kobel (Bundesliga) Sanchez (Premier League Appearances 38 30 Goals prevented 2.4 0.15 Error led to shot 1 3 Error led to goal 1 4 Aerial duels won 100% 100% Stats via Sofascore

As you can see in the table above, Sanchez has only prevented 0.15 xG for Chelsea in the Premier League since the start of last season, whilst he is yet to make his European debut for the Blues.

The Spanish dud has also made a whopping seven errors that have led to shots or goals, whilst Kobel has only made two in 55 Bundesliga and Champions League outings for Dortmund.

These statistics suggest that the 27-year-old Swiss titan is a significantly better shot-stopper who is also far less prone to making huge errors that put his defenders and team in trouble.

Therefore, Chelsea could improve their team by having a more reliable presence between the sticks if they sign Kobel to come in and replace Sanchez as the number one, whether it happens in January or next summer.