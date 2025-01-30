Chelsea’s hunt for a new talisman is rapidly running out with just a couple of days remaining in the January transfer window to do any form of business.

Enzo Maresca has been after a new number nine in both of the transfer windows since his appointment at Stamford Bridge, but his hunt has so far been to no avail - undoubtedly disappointing the Italian.

Nicolas Jackson remains his primary option within the current first-team squad, with the Senegalese international notching nine goals in his 22 appearances - an average of one every 2.4 games he features in.

Whilst such a record is credible given the competitive nature of the Premier League, it’s clear the boss wants another experienced option to help his quest of taking the Blues back to the summit of the table.

One name has continuously been linked with a move to West London in recent days, but competition has seriously ramped up for his signature as the deadline edges ever closer.

Chelsea’s hunt to land Bayern’s Mathys Tel

In recent days, Bayern Munich forward Mathys Tel has emerged as the latest striker to be linked with a move to join Chelsea, as the club look to finally end their pursuit.

Their ambitions of landing the Frenchman were handed a boost after it was confirmed that he wanted to depart the Bundesliga side after his lack of game time under Vincent Kompany in 2024/25.

His admission has sparked interest from multiple other English sides such as Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester United, with Tottenham Hotspur appearing to lead the race for the 19-year-old.

Tel appeared to wave goodbye to Bayern supporters after their Champions League clash on Wednesday night, but it’s unclear whether any deal would be on a temporary or permanent basis.

However, despite the interest in services, Maresca and the hierarchy should put all their focus and attention on one other player who’s previously been linked with a move to the Bridge.

Why David would be better than Tel for Chelsea

Jonathan David is another player who’s been on the shortlist of various Premier League outfits during January, unsurprisingly given his form for Lille in Ligue 1 during 2024/25.

The Canadian has registered 18 goals and seven assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, including seven goals in 11 Champions League games in the group and qualifying stages.

The Blues have previously been in the race for the 25-year-old’s services this month, with it being reported earlier this week that an unnamed English club had a £10m bid rejected.

However, Chelsea could pounce on his current scenario and make a move for David with his deal set to expire at the end of the season, offering the club a better option than current target Tel.

When comparing the pair on FBref, the Lille talisman has massively outperformed the youngster, further showcasing why he would be a better choice in the coming days.

How Jonathan David compares to Mathys Tel in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) David Tel Games played 18 8 Goals & assists 13 1 Shot-on-target accuracy 52% 30% Goals & assists per 90 0.9 0.3 Take-on success 50% 50% Aerials won 0.7 0.3 Times caught offside 0.1 0.4 Stats via FBref

David, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best strikers in the world” by podcaster Tony Marinaro, has massively outscored the Bayern talent, whilst also producing a better shot-on-target accuracy rate - handing Maresca the clinical edge he’s desperately been hunting for.

He’s also averaged more aerials won per 90 along with being caught offside fewer times, undoubtedly showing that he could be the all-round talisman the Blues have been hunting for.

It’s unclear if his current side would be willing to part ways with their star man this month, but given his current contract length, it would be a shame not to see the club take advantage.

If the Blues are to reach the next level under Maresca, it’s crucial that they recruit the right players to help him in his attempts, with David providing exactly that should he move.