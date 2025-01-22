Tony Mowbray was handed a rude awakening back in the hot seat of football management away at Middlesbrough on Tuesday night as his new West Bromwich Albion side fell to a dire 2-0 defeat.

It was a flat display from the Baggies at the Riverside Stadium who could only muster up one big chance being created all evening, with the quality of Ben Doak towards the close of the contest eventually securing Michael Carrick's men all three points.

Mowbray could well want to add more quality to the attacking ranks after seeing his new team draw blanks on the road, with this striker reportedly on their agenda.

West Brom interested in signing new forward

This has been a promising transfer window for a number of promotion chasers so far, notably Sheffield United who have welcomed Ben Brereton Diaz & Tom Cannon through the door.

So, what is West Brom's response? Well, as per Sky Sports journalist Lyall Thomas, the promotion candidates are considering a loan move for St. Gallen star Willem Geubbels this January in order to give them another standout option up top.

The Baggies are not alone in this pursuit, however, with the 23-year-old attacker also being eyed up by fellow Championship outfits Leeds United and Norwich City.

This will be an area that West Brom will be desperate to improve in, especially when you consider usual first-team ace Josh Maja - who has 12 second-tier goals next to his name - is now sidelined for the foreseeable owing to a leg injury that requires surgery.

What Geubbels can offer West Brom

It would be a wise decision to try and snap up Geubbels before the close of the hectic transfer window, with the ex-Olympique Lyonnais youngster perhaps an upgrade on what Mowbray already has at his disposal - away from any lingering injury issues - in the form of Karlan Grant.

After all, Grant hasn't always found his time at the Hawthorns to be a walk in the park.

Indeed, before becoming a first-team regular this season, the former Huddersfield Town man had found himself chucked out on loan to Cardiff City, with a lacklustre three goal return managed during the 2022/23 campaign in the Championship signalling his switch to the Bluebirds.

Geubbels' league numbers (24/25) vs Grant's (24/25) Stat Geubbels Grant Games played 13 27 Goals scored 6 6 Assists 2 2 Shots per game 2.2 2.1 Scoring frequency 145 mins 328 mins Big chances missed 2 4 Big chances created 4 6 Stats by Sofascore

He has managed to breathe life back into his playing days in the West Midlands when looking at the table above, but his spot could soon be taken up by Geubbels' arrival onto the scene, with the 23-year-old managing to match and surpass a few of Grant's numbers this season playing out in Switzerland.

With a further three strikes coming his way away from league action, the Frenchman ends up bettering Grant's output overall in all competitions, with two of his goals even coming in the UEFA Conference League.

Capable of playing down either wing too, much like Grant, the "powerful" attacker - as he has been described by The Rangers Journal - does feel like an improvement on the West Brom number 18 as competition for spaces in Mowbray's starting lineup heats up.

The 61-year-old will hope his new potential recruit can lead the line effectively until Maja's return, as the Baggies are clearly missing their injury-stricken star man dearly with only one strike across their last three Championship outings.

That's where Geubbels will hope he can be of use as a short-term purchase, as Mowbray goes about leaving his lasting mark back at the helm.