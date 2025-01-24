Chelsea have been pursuing added attacking reinforcements over the last couple of weeks, but have yet to land themselves any players to help add to their Premier League ambitions.

Enzo Maresca has led the Blues to a top-four spot with over half of the campaign already played, potentially securing a Champions League spot during his first season at Stamford Bridge.

However, if he is to do so, he may be tempted to make new additions to his squad, as seen by their attempts to improve the options within the final third in recent weeks.

As seen from previous windows, funds are available to spend, but it’s pivotal that the hierarchy identifies quality over quantity to provide the difference in the coming months.

Two names have constantly been on their radar as of late, with one of the pair looking the most likely to move should the club purchase a new attacker before the closure of the window.

Chelsea’s hunt for a new winger in January

Former Blues academy star Jamie Bynoe-Gittens has made a name for himself away from West London after departing as a youngster, eventually leading him to his current home of Borussia Dortmund.

His form of 11 goals and three assists in 2024/25 to date has seen rumours linking him with a return to his boyhood club, but Liverpool have also been credited with an interest after previously monitoring him.

Another option that has been on Maresca’s radar, is Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho, after the Red Devils confirmed they would part ways with their own academy star in order to raise funds for their PSR standing.

It’s previously been touted that the Argentine could be available for around £55m this window, but could face serious competition from Serie A outfit Napoli as they look for a replacement for Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who joined PSG last week.

However, whilst Garnacho may appear to be the most likely attacker to join the Blues, the hierarchy would undoubtedly be better off targeting one other Premier League star who could well depart his current side this month.

Why Cunha would be a bigger signing than Garnacho for Chelsea

As previously mentioned, the two attackers haven’t been the only players eyed by the club to improve the current situation.

Strikers have also been mooted to end their long-standing pursuit in a new number nine, but they could land an option that could feature in all of the aforementioned positions.

They could re-enter a deal for Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker Matheus Cunha after previously making contact with the relegation-threatened side over a move for the Brazilian.

Arsenal and Nottingham Forest have also been credited with an interest in the former Atlético Madrid ace, who could be available for around the £60m mark this window.

The 25-year-old has registered 10 goals and four assists in England’s top flight in his 21 appearances, currently being the only player in Vitor Pereira’s side to notch double figures in contributions.

When analysing his figures from the current campaign, he’s massively outperformed Garnacho in various key areas for an attacker, highlighting what a key addition he would be for Maresca’s men.

Cunha, who’s been labelled “one of the best” in the Premier League by one Opta Analyst, has massively outperformed Garnacho in terms of tangible rewards in front of goal, as seen with his goal and assist tallies.

How Cunha compares to Garnacho in the PL (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Cunha Garnacho Games played 21 21 Goals & assists 14 4 Progressive passes 4.5 1.6 Shot-creating actions 3.9 3 Take-ons completed 2.1 1 Take-on success rate 45% 26% Aerials won 32% 5% Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more take-ons and achieved a higher take-on success rate, having the ability to feature in various attacking roles along with the likes of Cole Palmer at the top end of the pitch - enhancing their top-four push as a result.

Given the £5m difference in price tags, the Blues would be much better off forking out the additional funds on a player who can provide the immediate impact the boss is currently desiring.

With Arsenal and Forest still pushing, a move for the Brazilian may be tricky, but given the financial backing by Todd Boehly in recent years, the American could yet work more magic in completing a deal for one of the most sought-after talents in the division.