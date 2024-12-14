Over the last couple of years, Manchester United’s transfer business has been brought into question and rightly so given the lack of impact from some of their additions.

There have been various occasions in which supporters have voiced their displeasure at the lack of investment from the hierarchy, but it’s safe to say they have given the likes of Erik ten Hag the funds to work within the market.

The Dutchman spent a huge £600m on incomings during his 27-month reign at Old Trafford, spending £156m alone on Brazilian’s Casemiro and Antony, who have both failed to impress during their time in the Premier League - with the pair starting a combined nine matches in England's top flight during 2024/25.

Millions of pounds have undoubtedly been wasted on talents, leading to the current cost-cutting operation to cut costs wherever possible, restricting Ruben Amorim’s chances of bolstering his squad dramatically.

However, real promise surrounded the summer window this time around, given the appointment of Dan Ashworth, joining the club from Newcastle United and becoming their Sporting Director.

Dan Ashworth’s summer dealings at Man Utd

After such a high-profile appointment, the supporters had reason to be excited, with the 53-year-old now overseeing transfers at Old Trafford.

However, a couple of months into 2024/25, it’s safe to say many of those additions have failed to provide value for money, including Manuel Ugarte, who’s yet to nail down a starting role despite now featuring under his former boss after their time at Sporting CP.

The Uruguayan cost a whopping £50m from PSG, looking to add that quality and combative nature to the midfield - a feature that was often lacking massively last season.

Despite the huge fee, he’s only started five times in the Premier League, often having to make his mark late on in matches as a substitute.

Joshua Zirkzee is another example of the poor business conducted during the off-season, joining for £36.5m from Bologna after scoring 12 times in Italy during the 2023/24 campaign.

However, his move too has been a disaster, only scoring three times in all competitions, looking well off the pace and level required for success - as demonstrated in the Europa League against Viktoria Plzen on Thursday night.

Despite the flurry of additions, Ashworth also oversaw the departures of players, making a bigger mistake than Zirkzee, by allowing one player to leave - especially considering his form away from United in recent months.

Ashworth’s biggest mistake during his time at United

Scott McTominay was sold during the summer for £25m, joining Serie A side Napoli and subsequently ending his 22-year affiliation with his boyhood club.

The Scottish international operated in various roles during his time in the first team, from centre-back to midfielder and even as a striker, amassing a total of 255 appearances over a seven-year stint in Manchester.

He desired increased game time to further his career as he enters his prime years as a professional, doing just that with Napoli, starting 12 league matches since moving to Naples.

The 28-year-old has already scored three times in Serie A, carrying on his impressive goalscoring form despite his deep-lying midfield role, showing his former employers what a huge mistake they made in allowing him to depart.

McTominay, who’s previously been dubbed as a “monster” by one notable content creator, has also produced some sensational underlying stats, including an average of 2.1 shots per 90, potentially improving United’s current lack of attacking threat if Ashworth didn't sell the talent.

Scott McTominay's stats for Napoli in Serie A (2024/25) Statistics (per 90) Tally Games played 12 Goals scored 3 Assists 2 Shots taken 2.1 Pass accuracy 86% Dribbles completed 1.2 Duels won 5.2 Tackle success rate 63% Stats via FotMob

His recent displays, coupled with Ashworth’s departure over the last few weeks, are further evidence that United still have major issues within the club - with huge work needing to be done if they are to return to their former glory.

It’s great to see an academy star lighting up the European stage, but it will be a big kick in the teeth for the supporters, leaving many pondering what could’ve been if they had kept hold of the Scotsman.