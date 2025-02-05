If Chelsea are to secure Champions League football this season, manager Enzo Maresca will seemingly have to make do with what he already has at his disposal, following what was a rare quiet window for the Blues.

Aside from the last-gasp capture of teenage midfielder, Mathis Amougou, on a £10m deal from Saint Etienne, the west London side refrained from dipping into the market, having instead focused on overseeing a raft of late outgoings - namely Joao Felix's loan switch to AC Milan.

Whether it was mere paper talk or not, the Stamford Bridge outfit had been tipped for big things heading into January, with rumours rife regarding a potential surprise swoop for Manchester United starlet, Kobbie Mainoo, in order to bolster their midfield ranks.

That came amid dual interest in Mainoo's fellow academy sensation, Alejandro Garnacho, with the Red Devils having at one stage seemingly been open to cashing in on the 20-year-old, amid Chelsea's advances.