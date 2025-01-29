Sunderland have a tricky February ahead with their Championship automatic promotion credentials no doubt put under the microscope across the course of the frantic month.

Two difficult away games up against Middlesbrough and Leeds United will really test the Black Cats who will enter into this set of fixtures slightly low on confidence after an underwhelming 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle closed out January.

Regis Le Bris will still feel his side has enough to keep up the pace with the top two positions in the taxing league, however, especially if the Wearside outfit manage to keep Jobe Bellingham on their books past the transfer window shutting.

Bellingham's importance at Sunderland

Even with Bellingham failing to score or assist in his side's last six league matches, he has shone in recent weeks for his team as a keen battler.

During his side's recent hard-fought away win at Derby County, Bellingham would win four duels and block one effort to ensure his team got over the line to secure a slim 1-0 victory, away from showing off his attacking expertise.

At the peak of his powers this season, however, the 19-year-old has been a joy to watch up top with four goals and three assists coming his way.

Off the back of these bright spells in the Black Cats first team, Bellingham has begun to be linked with a major move away to the likes of Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund, with Le Bris and Co bracing for some last-minute bids between now and Monday's deadline as those elite clubs try and tempt the talented teenager away from the Stadium of Light.

Le Bris will be praying that Bellingham stays put as lots more could still come from the 19-year-old as the season chugs along, with the Sunderland number seven perhaps even welcoming in this new teammate soon.

Sunderland could land a bigger talent than Jobe

As reported by journalist Gokmen Ozcan last week, Sunderland are believed to have submitted a loan-to-buy deal for promising Besiktas attacker Semih Kilicsoy.

The switch would only become permanent if Le Bris' men were successful in their aims to reach the Premier League, however, with a fee in and around the €20m (£17m) mark allegedly on the table.

Having been linked with a whole plethora of strikers this window including Emil Riis Jakobsen among others, Kilicsoy - who analyst Ben Mattinson dubbed a "physical monster" - could well be the best option available, with the Istanbul-born attacker arguably an even more exciting prospect than Bellingham.

After all, other interested parties looking at the Turkish hotshot include Aston Villa and Newcastle United according to further reports, with his explosive goalscoring record in the Super Lig for his current employers meaning he could well become a similarly clinical goal machine when making the move to England.

Kilicsoy's senior G/A record at Besiktas Season Games played Goals scored Assists 24/25 29 2 6 23/24 35 11 3 22/23 4 0 0 Sourced by Transfermarkt

Kilicsoy's first full season in the senior mix at Beskitas saw him fire home a blistering 11 strikes from 35 games, with the 19-year-old's unselfish ability to tee up his teammates for chances - away from being an ice-cold finisher - coming to the forefront more so this season with six assists tallied up.

Bellingham has 11 goals overall during his senior career to date - when contrasting his numbers next to the 5 foot 11 forward's breakout 2023/24 season - with the potential here for Kilicsoy to only get better surrounded by the likes of the aforementioned number seven and other exciting young attackers such as Eliezer Mayenda if he does end up leaving his native country behind.

Once heralded as a "fantastic" star for the future by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, the Beskitas number nine would love to take the English game by storm if a move did get finalised, with Wilson Isidor potentially fearful for his first team spot as Sunderland prepare to go all guns blazing for promotion.