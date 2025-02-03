With just a couple of hours remaining in the transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur are running out of time to complete any new transfers to bolster Ange Postecoglou’s squad.

Kevin Danso and Antonin Kinsky are the only two confirmed new signings this month, but with the deadline ever closer, the club could look to add more names to the list of new additions.

Mathys Tel has been a player who has remarkably had a change of heart after originally rejecting the club over the last couple of days, flying into the UK earlier this afternoon ahead of his medical.

However, his loan move is yet to be completed, but it should be announced before the deadline, that is if all the admin and medical sides of the deal have been a success.

The Frenchman could be joined in North London by another player who’s remerged on their radar over the last couple of hours.

Spurs plot late move for attacking star

According to The Guardian, Spurs have targeted a late move for Southampton winger Tyler Dibling before tonight’s 11pm transfer deadline.

The 18-year-old has burst onto the scene this campaign at St Mary’s throughout 2024/25, scoring twice in his first 20 matches throughout his professional career.

Dibling was also said to be of interest to multiple Bundesliga clubs today, but given the fact their window closed at 5pm, it gives Postecoglou a free run at a move for the teenager.

However, it’s previously been reported that the Saints would demand a fee in the region of £55m to part ways with their star talent - an expensive but worthwhile addition for the club.

He would be the perfect immediate and long-term option for the Lilywhites, potentially being a bigger talent than Tel for the Aussie boss in the next couple of months.

Why Dibling would be a bigger talent than Tel for Spurs

This month’s deadline day has been frantic for the Spurs faithful, with deals on them off and on again, as seen with Bayern teenager Tel, who finally looks set to move to the club.

Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United were all also in the race for his signature, whether that be on loan or permanently - with the Lilywhites his chosen home, albeit until the end of June.

Undoubtedly, the prospect of another attacking addition had given the supporters a reason to be excited considering the recent injury issues in that department, but Dibling could prove to be a better option than the Frenchman in North London.

When comparing the duo’s stats from the current campaign, the Southampton ace has massively outperformed Tel in various key areas, showcasing why he would be a superb immediate and long-term option for Postecoglou.

Dibling, who’s previously been dubbed “one of the best ball carriers” by one analyst, has produced more combined goals and assists to date than Tel, whilst also registering more of his shots on target - highlighting his clinical nature in the final third.

How Dibling compares to Tel in 2024/25 so far Statistics (per 90) Dibling Tel Games played 20 8 Goals & assists 2 1 Progressive carries 3.7 2.1 Shot-on-target accuracy 39% 30% Shot-creating actions 2.9 1.4 Take-ons attempted 5.6 4.3 Carries into the final third 2.8 2.5 Stats via FBref

He’s also completed more progressive carries per 90 along with more attempted take-ons, showcasing his desire to take the ball into attacking areas and get past his man at any given opportunity.

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

Whilst £55m may seem like a huge fee for a youngster who’s only played 20 games in his professional career, but he’s already showcased that he has all of the tools to be a hit in England’s top flight - having the ability to develop further down the line.

Tel may provide a temporary fix to the current injury crisis, but the Southampton ace would be the man to offer the long-term option, already proving that he’s capable of outperforming the Frenchman, showing why he’s capable of being a star for the club under Postecoglou.