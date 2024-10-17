Over the last couple of years, the Arsenal hierarchy have splashed the cash in the transfer market to hand boss Mikel Arteta the best chance of being a success in the Premier League.

This summer alone, the club forked out nearly £100m in new signings, with Mikel Merino and Riccardo Calafiori joining from Real Sociedad and Bologna respectively, alongside David Raya after his loan move was made permanent.

However, the transfer business has appeared to pay off in the opening weeks of the new season, with the Gunners currently sat in third, level on points with Manchester City and just a point off leaders Liverpool.

Arteta’s side remain unbeaten in all competitions, drawing once and winning the other in their two Champions League meetings with Atalanta and PSG so far.

The supporters will be hoping that they can continue their excellent run after the ongoing international break, aiming to close the gap to top spot but also build on their impressive European start.

Injuries are yet to massively affect the side, but the Spaniard will be hoping that midfielder Martin Odegaard will be edging closer to a return to first-team action after missing each of the last seven games in all competitions after suffering an ankle issue on international duty.

However, one midfielder has been key for the Gunners this season, looking to be worth every penny of his big-money fee that the club forked out for his signature last summer.

Declan Rice’s stats for Arsenal

Last summer, Arsenal were looking to build on their second-placed Premier League finish after eventually missing out on the title despite leading the way for the vast majority of the campaign.

They subsequently decided to dip into the transfer market to try and bolster Arteta’s side ahead of the 2023/24 season - spending some serious money in the process.

Undoubtedly, the biggest deal completed during that window was the signing of midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham United for a club-record deal and one that set the record for the highest fee paid for an English player.

The Gunners paid a fee of £105m for the 25-year-old, surpassing the £72m they paid for winger Nicolas Pepe back in 2019 - a move that was a complete failure, with the attacker departing the club on a free transfer just a couple of years later.

However, the England international has been a phenomenal addition, making 60 appearances since his move to North London - scoring eight times in the process.

He’s bagged some key goals including against rivals Manchester United in stoppage time, whilst topping off a 6-0 victory against former side West Ham United last season.

Rice has brought the added quality needed for such a long period in midfield, but also having a positive effect in attacking areas, as demonstrated by his goalscoring tally since his record transfer to the Emirates.

He’s become the perfect box-to-box option for Arteta, providing a constant figure in the heart of the side, allowing the club to be competitive in the Premier League and potentially ending their two-decade wait for a league triumph.

However, his deal could potentially be eclipsed with the club targeting a move for a player in a position that they have been desperately trying to bolster in recent months.

Arsenal eyeing move for “world-class” talent

During the summer, Arsenal were chasing a striker for long periods of the window, with various options linked with a move to the capital, but ultimately they were unable to complete any deal for a new central option.

Players such as Benjamin Sesko and Victor Osimhen were both touted with moves to join Arteta’s side, but the latter pursued a move to Saudi Arabia which failed to materialise, whilst the former decided to stay put at RB Leipzig.

However, according to talkSPORT, the Gunners have a 'long-standing interest' in a deal to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle, and could potentially be handed a boost in their pursuit of the 25-year-old.

The "world-class" Sweden international, as dubbed by boss Eddie Howe, scored 21 league goals last season and has put multiple teams on red alert after stalling any potential new contract at St James’ Park, with no obvious sign of any progression in talks with the Magpies.

Premier League's top scorers (2023/24) Player Tally 1) Erling Haaland 27 2) Cole Palmer 22 3) Alexander Isak 21 4) Ollie Watkins 19 = Phil Foden 19 = Dominic Solanke 19 Stats via FotMob

He does remain under contract until the summer of 2028, but his unwillingness to agree to a new deal could force Howe’s side into offloading their star player to avoid losing him on the cheap.

Any potential deal could eclipse the fee paid for Rice in 2023, with the talkSPORT report claiming that Arteta’s side are expected to push for a new number nine.

He could follow in the footsteps of one Arsenal legend, who captured the hearts of many during his time as a player in North London.

Transfer Focus Mega money deals, controversial moves and big-name flops. This is the home of transfer news and opinion across Football FanCast.

Why Isak could be Arsenal’s new Henry

Thierry Henry will arguably go down as one of the best Premier League players of all time after his eight-year stint at Arsenal which saw him score 228 times for the club - the highest of any player in their history.

He caught the eye with his ability to glide past defenders before finishing effortlessly, with his all-round attacking quality often on display for the supporters.

The £11m fee former boss Arsène Wenger paid for him back in the summer of 1999 looked to be an absolute bargain given his impact at the club - cementing himself as a legend forever.

However, in 2024, Arteta has the opportunity to sign his own version of the Frenchman in Isak with the Swede possessing very similar qualities to the now 47-year-old.

His 6 foot 3 frame could be deceiving, but he’s elegant with the ball often gliding past players as Henry did, with his finishing ability in the final third up there with the very best in the world - potentially catapulting the club to the Premier League title.

Isak’s current boss Howe, has also waxed lyrical about his starman, drawing comparisons between the Newcastle number 14 and the iconic Henry, who also donned the same number during his time in North London.

Whilst the deal would undoubtedly cost the club a pretty penny, any transfer for Isak would transform Arteta’s forward line - handing him the added ammunition that he’s been craving over the last few months.

His ability in the final third is demonstrated by his goalscoring tally from last season, with the 25-year-old outscoring every current Arsenal player in the Premier League last season.