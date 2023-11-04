No matter who you support, there is always that one club you look out for when the fixture list is released. Big or small, there is nothing like derby day.

Clubs across Europe have harboured decades, sometimes even a century's worth of hate. Generations are raised with a burning disdain for their footballing rivals, local or political.

Of course, some things are more important than football, and there have been some touching moments between rival supporters, but as soon as that whistle blows, only one thing matters.

Football FanCast takes a look at ten of the biggest derbies and most intense rivalries in European football.

10 Ajax vs Feyenoord (Netherlands)

De Klassieker

Ajax wins 93 Draws 49 Feyenoord wins 62 First meeting 1921 Next meeting 7th April 2024

The Netherlands is lovely, but don’t let bike rides along a canal in Amsterdam distract you from the fact that the football culture can get pretty heated, especially between these two clubs.

‘De Klassieker’ is without a doubt the biggest derby in Dutch football. Ajax and Feyenoord are two of the country’s most successful clubs domestically and continentally. They’ve also produced some pretty good players along the way.

The rivalry can be traced back all the way to the 13th century, which transcends the sport. It’s a tale of two cities; Ajax, from the more affluent capital of Amsterdam, and Feyenoord, from the more working-class port city of Rotterdam.

Ajax have come out on top more often than not, but that’s not to say Feyenoord haven’t had their moments. The 1982/83 season is a particularly sore spot for Ajax fans - Johan Cruyff was told he no longer had a future at the Amsterdam club, so he left to join their biggest rivals and won them the Eredivisie.

And if you needed a reminder of the intense feeling between the two clubs, September's edition had to be completed behind closed doors after the crowd threw flares on to the pitch, before the visitors belatedly ran out 4-0 winners.

9 FC Porto vs SL Benfica (Portugal)

O Classico

FC Porto wins 101 Draws 62 SL Benfica wins 91 First meeting 1931 Next meeting 3rd March 2024

This will probably be one of the most tightly contested derbies on this list. FC Porto is the immovable object to SL Benfica’s unstoppable force. Unless something drastic happens, both clubs will always be going at each other.

Benfica has Porto beat in terms of silverware, but the club from the country’s second city aren’t far behind. All it would take is a few years of Benfica slightly dropping off for them to catch up.

Known as ‘O Classico’ (there is going to be a running theme here), just like the Ajax vs Feyenoord derby, it was born out of a rivalry between the nation’s two biggest cities, Lisbon and Porto.

FC Porto have bragging rights as the club to have most recently won the Champions League thanks to Jose Mourinho in 2004, but Benfica pipped them to the Primeira Liga title by two points last season. Don’t be surprised if it’s just as tight this time around.

8 Galatasaray vs Fenerbahçe (Turkey)

The Intercontinental Derby

Galatasaray wins 85 Draws 90 Fenerbahce wins 100 First meeting 1910 Next meeting 24th December 2023

Istanbul is a city unlike any other on the planet. Straddling two continents in Europe and Asia, it is a rich tapestry with thousands of years’ worth of culture and influence. Of course, the football scene was going to be mental.

The Intercontinental Derby has everything: flags, flares, and fights. Things on the pitch are often marred by the rumblings off it; it’s fair to say that supporters of both clubs really care, but when they get together, there are few more vivid footballing experiences. Even the colours of their shirts clash.

This derby is pretty easy to understand, essentially it all comes down to the fact that Galatasaray are on the European side of the city, and Fenerbahçe are on the Asian. Sometimes that’s all people need to not like each other.

Over the past century or so, these two clubs have produced some truly memorable moments. Perhaps the most extraordinary was when Graeme Souness ran out onto Fenerbahçe’s pitch and planted a giant Galatasaray flag in the centre circle during his stint as manager. Of course, he had to make it all about himself.

7 Lazio vs Roma (Italy)

Derby della Capitale

Lazio wins 50 Draws 63 Roma wins 67 First meeting 1929 Next meeting 12th November 2023

In Lazio and Roma, the eternal city has produced two eternal rivals. These two clubs hate each other so much it burns like Sol, the Ancient Roman god of the sun. Even Neptune would struggle to quench that fire.

You won’t get many derbies more political than this one. AS Roma are the result of a merger, orchestrated by fascist dictator Benito Mussolini, who wanted a club in the capital that could challenge the more traditionally successful clubs in the north. Lazio were the only club to resist that merger.

Perhaps the most beautifully named derby on the list, the ‘Derby della Capitale’ is a big deal. Neither club has come close to their northern counterparts in terms of trophies won, but their support is second to none. Lazio won their most recent Serie A in 1999/00, but not to be outdone, Roma won it the season after.

We can’t talk about this rivalry without mentioning the King of Rome himself, Francesco Totti. He has by far the most appearances with 44 under his belt, scoring 11 goals.

6 Celtic vs Rangers (Scotland)

Old Firm

Celtic wins 166 Draws 102 Rangers wins 169 First meeting 1890 Next meeting 30th December 2023

Glasgow is a city divided by religion and football, both equally important. Celtic and Rangers are institutions, so deeply ingrained into the city’s culture that you can’t imagine it without them, and vice-versa.

Ten years ago, this derby would have been top of the list. Unfortunately, Scottish football has fallen off a little bit in recent times, mostly because neither of these huge clubs have performed in Europe. Yes, we’re aware Rangers made it to the Europa League final in 2022.

The Old Firm, or Auld Firm if you’re feeling traditional, is a game of football every single fan should watch. In working-class cities like Glasgow, football means more, and that is obvious every single time these two clubs play each other.

It very nearly stopped existing when Rangers went insolvent, but thankfully they returned like a phoenix from the ashes. Even Celtic fans will admit Scottish football is better for their existence. If you get the chance, watch it.

5 Liverpool vs Everton (England)

The Merseyside Derby

Liverpool wins 99 Draws 77 Everton wins 67 First meeting 1894 Next meeting 16th March 2024

We mean this with the utmost respect, it’s hard not to feel a little sorry for Everton with this one. They’re a huge club with a fantastic fanbase, they’re just always the bridesmaid. The Merseyside Derby is still great, though.

Twenty-eight red cards have been issued in the Merseyside Derby - 19 for Everton and nine for Liverpool. Some of them were fair, some not so much. That makes it the worst-disciplined game in English football.

Despite their best efforts in recent seasons, Everton are one of six clubs that have never been relegated from the Premier League; annoyingly for them, Liverpool are another. The red half of the city has also won more trophies by quite a margin.

The first English derby in this list, it’s easily one of the most entertaining. It may not be as much of a competition as the others, but if you’re a fan of two clubs kicking the daylights out of each other, check it out.

4 Red Star Belgrade vs Partizan Belgrade (Serbia)

The Eternal Derby

Red Star Belgrade wins 113 Draws 70 Partizan Belgrade wins 81 First meeting 1947 Next meeting 2nd March 2024* *Game on 27th September was postponed

Serbian football may not be the best quality, but this derby sure is. If you like tifos and pyro, this is the place to be. You’d be hard-pressed to find fans that dedicate as much time and love to their clubs as Red Star and Partizan.

This is the Eternal Derby, and it is without a doubt one of the most intense and violent sporting events in the world. These two clubs hate each other so much, their rivalry spills over into basketball and even youth football.

It started in 1947, when both clubs were founded and quickly divided the city. The atmosphere during these games is electric.

3 Internazionale vs AC Milan (Italy)

Derby della Madonnina

Internazionale wins 90 Draws 69 AC MIlan wins 79 First meeting 1909 Next meeting 21st April 2024

Red and black vs blue and black, this derby is one of the most easily recognisable in the world. Made even juicer by the fact these two giants share the same stadium; this is the pinnacle of Italian football.

Just like the Roma vs Lazio derby, the name just rolls off the tongue. The ‘Derby della Madonnina’ is just as good on the eyes are it is in the mouth. Fantastic football, hard tackles, and gorgeous goals.

It may come as a surprise, but Internazionale have come out on top more than their city rivals, winning 90 of their 238 official games. They can’t compete with AC Milan’s Champions League trophy tally though. AC Milan have seven to Inter’s three.

The San Siro was due to be demolished by 2026 to make way for a more modern ground. Thankfully that no longer seems to be on the cards due to the ground’s cultural heritage. Long live the San Siro.

2 Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur (England)

North London Derby

Arsenal wins 81 Draws 52 Tottenham Hotspur wins 61 First meeting 1909 Next meeting 27th April 2024

London has more top-flight clubs than any other European capital with seven in total, but no derby is quite as heated as the North London Derby. It’s easily the most hotly contested game in English football. Almost every game between the two is great.

The Emirates Stadium and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium aren’t necessarily known for their incredible atmospheres, but when this game comes around, both sets of fans turn that notion on its head.

The North London Derby is a battle for regional supremacy, even if Arsenal don’t actually originate from north London. Arsenal do have most wins, but Spurs’ very own Harry Kane has the most goals - most of them bangers.

These two sets of fans will probably never see eye to eye, but we thank them for making this one of the best derbies out there.

1 Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Spain)

El Clasico

Barcelona wins 100 Draws 52 Real Madrid wins 103 First meeting 1902 Next meeting 21st April 2024

When it comes to star power, this might be the biggest derby in world football. Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Zinedine Zidane and Ronaldinho. These are just a few players to compete in the most glamorous derby out there. We could go on, but we won’t, this listicle would be too long.

You don’t even need to be a football fan to know the words ‘El Clasico’; so many derbies across the world are the same, but in a different language. This is THE derby, though sometimes it doesn’t quite live up to the hype.

It’s all about identity. Real Madrid are Spanish, Barcelona are Catalan. It’s that simple, except it’s incredibly complicated. In the 1930s, Barcelona had developed a reputation as a symbol of Catalan independence. General Francisco Franco came to power in 1936, and he very much didn’t like that.

Barcelona’s recent financial difficulties have put them in a state of limbo - no one is quite sure what’s going on or if they’ll even exist in the next five years. Hopefully they will. While that’s happened, Real Madrid are collecting Champions League trophies. Here’s to this derby lasting forever.

As football changes over the next few years, the passion derived from these derbies won’t. Long may they continue.