The United Kingdom, with its rich football heritage and passionate fan base, is home to some of the most iconic football stadiums in the world. These colossal arenas are not just architectural marvels but also hallowed grounds where history is made, records are broken, and legends are born.

From the electric atmosphere of Anfield to the historic stands of Old Trafford, each stadium has its own unique story to tell.

So, without further ado, here is a list of the top 10 biggest football stadiums in the UK...

Related The 10 Biggest Football Stadiums in the World in 2024 (Ranked) Football FanCast has compiled a list of the 10 biggest football stadiums in the world in 2024.

Rank Stadium name Country Club Capacity 1 Wembley Stadium England Neutral 90,000 2 Old Trafford England Manchester United 74,879 3 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium England Tottenham Hotspur 62,850 4 London Stadium England West Ham United 62,500 5 Anfield England Liverpool 61,000 6 Celtic Park Scotland Celtic 60,832 7 Emirates Stadium England Arsenal 60,704 8 Etihad Stadium England Manchester City 55,017 9 St James' Park England Newcastle United 52,338 10 Hampden Park Scotland Neutral 51,866

10 Hampden Park

Capacity - 51,866

Hampden Park represents a bridge between the rich heritage of Scottish football and its modern aspirations.

The redevelopment of Hampden Park was a response to the evolving needs of football and its fans, aiming to provide a safer, more comfortable viewing experience while enhancing its capacity to host international sporting events. With a reduced seating capacity of around 51,866, it prioritises comfort and visibility, ensuring that it can offer a top-tier experience for fans and athletes alike.

It continues to be the stage for crucial Scottish football matches, including domestic cup finals and international fixtures, preserving its status as the epicentre of Scottish football. Its importance was further cemented by its selection as a host venue for several international competitions, including Euro 2020.

9 St James' Park

Capacity - 52,338

St James' Park, with its iconic status and central role in English football, is not just a stadium, but a symbol of the passion and loyalty that defines the sport in England. Situated in the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne, it has been the home of Newcastle United since 1892, making it one of the oldest and most revered football grounds in the country.

Currently, it can hold over 52,000 spectators, making it one of the largest stadiums in England.

The stadium's layout ensures that the noise and support reach the pitch, creating an intimidating environment for visiting teams and an invigorating one for Newcastle.

8 Etihad Stadium

Capacity - 55,017

The Etihad Stadium, nestled within the heart of Manchester, England, embodies the ambition and growth of its home club, Manchester City. Since its opening in 2002, the stadium has rapidly become a landmark of not only Manchester but also the global football landscape, reflecting the club's ascent to the pinnacle of the sport.

Originally constructed for the 2002 Commonwealth Games, the stadium was repurposed and became the new home of Manchester City, succeeding Maine Road and marking a new era for the club.

With a seating capacity of over 53,000, the Etihad Stadium is among the largest football venues in England, designed to offer fans an unrivalled matchday experience. Although, that hasn't stopped rival fans from mocking the Manchester club for empty seats at times.

Related Ranking every Premier League stadium by pitch sizes [2023/2024] Here at FFC we have gathered all the information on pitch sizes in the Premier League for the 2023/2024 season.

7 Emirates Stadium

Capacity - 60,704

The Emirates Stadium, with its sleek, modern design and cutting-edge facilities, is the home to Arsenal.

With a capacity of over 60,000, the Emirates Stadium stands as the sixth-largest football stadium in England. It was designed to offer spectators an unmatched viewing experience, from its unobstructed views of the pitch to its comfortable seating and state-of-the-art amenities.

This attention to fan experience underlines Arsenal's commitment to their supporters, providing a worthy home for the Gunners faithful following the move from Highbury, their previous home ground with its rich history and unique charm.

And the move to the Emirates now looks to have been a good one as the atmosphere is ever-evolving - as is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side.

6 Celtic Park

Capacity - 60,832

Celtic Park, the home of Scottish football club Celtic, is also known as "Paradise" by supporters.

Located in the East End of Glasgow, Scotland, it has been the spiritual home of the club since its inauguration in 1892. Over the decades, Celtic Park has undergone numerous transformations, each enhancing its stature and facilities, while preserving the passionate atmosphere that everyone is accustomed to with Celtic Football Club.

With a seating capacity of approximately 60,000, it is one of the largest football stadiums in the United Kingdom, reflecting the massive support base and the club's status within Scottish and European football.

As many travelling fans will agree, the stadium's design ensures an intimidating atmosphere for visiting teams, with the North Stand, the Main Stand and the Lisbon Lions Stand enveloping the pitch in a cauldron of noise, particularly on European nights when the stadium comes alive under the floodlights.

5 Anfield

Capacity - 61,000

Nestled in the heart of Liverpool, England, Anfield has been the home of Liverpool since the club's formation in 1892, and over the decades, it has evolved from a modest venue into one of the most iconic football stadiums in the world.

After the recent expansion, the stadium can now hold over 60,000 people.

Anfield is renowned for its passionate supporters and the spine-tingling "You'll Never Walk Alone" anthem that reverberates through the stands, creating an intimidating yet inspiring atmosphere for the home side. The stadium's aura is palpable, steeped in the legacy of legendary figures and historic triumphs, from domestic league titles to European glory.

4 London Stadium

Capacity - 62,500

Originally constructed as the centrepiece for the 2012 London Olympics, it has since been transformed into the home ground for West Ham United, marking a significant chapter in the club's history.

The stadium is located in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in Stratford, east London, with a seating capacity that can vary from 60,000 to 80,000. It is designed to host a wide range of sporting events, concerts and shows.

Its conversion into West Ham United's home ground in 2016 offered the club and its fans a state-of-the-art venue that promises to shape its ambitions and future successes. However, the transition involved significant modifications to ensure it met the requirements and atmosphere of football matches, which included the installation of retractable seating to bring fans closer to the pitch and improve the matchday experience, addressing initial concerns about the stadium's suitability for football.

3 Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Capacity - 62,850

Daniel Levy and Joe Lewis made the move from White Hart Lane to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2019, reflecting their broader ambition, extending beyond football to incorporate other major sporting events, concerts and community activities, which generate extra revenue.

With a capacity to hold 62,850 spectators, it ranks among the largest football stadiums in England, meticulously designed to enhance the fan experience. Its distinctive features, such as the UK's longest bar, a microbrewery, and the world-first retractable football pitch that reveals an artificial surface underneath for NFL games, set it apart in stadium design and functionality.

2 Old Trafford

Capacity - 74,879

With a seating capacity exceeding 74,000, Old Trafford is the largest club stadium in the United Kingdom, a testament to Manchester United's vast fanbase and its status in world football.

The stadium's design, with its close-to-the-action seating arrangement, ensures an electrifying atmosphere, making it one of the most daunting venues for visiting teams, even if current results don't always suggest that.

Old Trafford has a very rich history of hosting some of football's greatest matches and moments, from dramatic league titles and epic European nights, to being a part of England's international fixtures and the 1966 World Cup.

1 Wembley Stadium

Capacity - 90,000

Reopened in 2007 on the site of the original 1923 stadium, Wembley has been designed to honour its storied past while setting new benchmarks for stadium architecture and fan experience globally. As the home of the England national football team and the venue for the FA Cup final, Wembley holds a special place in the heart of football fans across the nation and around the world.

Boasting a capacity of 90,000, Wembley is the largest football stadium in England and the second-largest in Europe, equipped to host a variety of events outside of football, too.