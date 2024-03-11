Many people say that football is a game played with 11 on each team, but some would argue that the home crowd in any stadium have the power to act as a 12th man. There are some quite incredible atmospheres and experiences to be had in stadiums all over the planet, as fans gather to get a release from the stresses of the real world and cheer on their beloved sides.

However, we aren't all lucky enough to experience some of the biggest grounds on the planet, with some of the biggest stadiums scattered on different continents.

So, we have compiled a list of the top 10 biggest football stadiums in the world in 2024 based on their capacity...

Rank Stadium name Country Capacity 1 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium North Korea 150,000 2 Melbourne Cricket Ground Australia 100,024 3 Camp Nou Spain 99,354 4 The Rose Bowl United States 95,542 5 FNB Stadium South Africa 94,736 6 New Administrative Capital Stadium Egypt 93,940 7 Wembley Stadium England 90,000 8 Estadio Azteca Mexico 87,525 9 Bukit Jalil National Stadium Malaysia 87,411 10 Borg El-Arab Stadium Egypt 86,000

10 Borg El-Arab Stadium, Egypt

Capacity - 86,000

Despite domestic football being of a relatively low level in Egypt, their national side has produced some wonderful players over the years, including Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

And, to be fair, Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations record isn't too shabby, as the most successful side in the competition with seven titles to their name.

So, it comes as no surprise that one of the biggest stadiums in the world is found in one of African football's most successful countries.

9 Bukit Jalil National Stadium, Malaysia

Capacity - 87,411

It's a slight surprise to find the ninth-biggest stadium in Malaysia, though it isn't just a football stadium, as it's been used for a whole host of other sporting events, including the Commonwealth Games.

On a football level, Malaysia have never qualified for the World Cup and are currently the 132nd-ranked side in the world by FIFA.

Nevertheless, the Bukit Jalil National Stadium's facilities include a retractable roof and seats, a running track and LED lighting, making it quite the arena.

8 Estadio Azteca, Mexico

Capacity - 87,525

To Mexico now, with the Estadio Azteca.

Having officially opened all the way back in 1966, it has plenty of history behind it. It's hosted two FIFA World Cup tournaments as well as plenty of top-flight fixtures in Mexico.

And it's about to head into the limelight once again in 2026 as it hosts games at the upcoming World Cup.

One interesting fact about this stadium is that it once held a staggering 119,853 people for a match between Mexico and Brazil in July 1968 when the stadium allowed standing.

7 Wembley Stadium, England

Capacity - 90,000

The most familiar stadium on the list for any of us residing in England is Wembley Stadium, the home of the England national team.

Despite only opening in its current form in 2007, it has already held many key events and iconic matches over the years. Indeed, domestic cup finals and all EFL play-off finals are all held at Wembley, as well as the Euro 2020 final and several Champions League finals - including this year's showpiece in June.

Wembley has 66 executive suites, an iconic arch that holds the record for the longest single-span roof structure in the world, two partially retractable roof structures, and 2,618 toilets - more than any other stadium in the world.

6 New Administrative Capital Stadium, Egypt

Capacity - 93,940

The New Administrative Capital Stadium is set to become Egypt's new national stadium, replacing Cairo International Stadium in this role, as well as being a multi-purpose arena.

Interestingly, it isn't entirely built with a focus on football. It has a training ground and two indoor halls - one of them being a 15,000-capacity arena - an Olympic-size swimming pool, as well as other buildings, amid the focus of the country's possible bids for the Olympic Games or the FIFA World Cup.

5 FNB Stadium, South Africa

Capacity - 94,736

FNB Stadium, also known as Soccer City, is based in Johannesburg, South Africa. This iconic stadium, with its distinctive calabash-shaped design, is not only a marvel of modern architecture but also a testament to South Africa's rich heritage and its passion for football.

It played a pivotal role in the 2010 FIFA World Cup, hosting the opening match and the memorable final where Spain claimed their first World Cup title. With a seating capacity of around 94,736, it is the largest stadium in Africa, serving as a venue for major football matches, including local derbies, international competitions, and concerts.

4 Rose Bowl, USA

Capacity - 95,542

The Rose Bowl, known for its picturesque setting with the San Gabriel Mountains as a backdrop, has become a revered site in the sports and entertainment world. Opened in October 1922, this historic venue is primarily known for hosting the Rose Bowl Game, an annual college American football contest held on New Year's Day, part of the Tournament of Roses since 1916.

With a seating capacity of over 95,000, it is one of the most famous sporting venues in the United States.

It has hosted numerous significant football matches, including games during the 1994 FIFA World Cup. The stadium was the site of the World Cup final that year, where Brazil claimed victory over Italy in a match decided by a penalty shootout, as well as being a key venue for the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup.

3 Camp Nou, Spain

Capacity - 99,354

Camp Nou, located in Barcelona, Spain, is more than just a stadium. It is a symbol of cultural and sporting excellence that resonates with football fans around the world.

Officially inaugurated in 1957, it is the largest stadium in Europe with a seating capacity that exceeds 99,000, making it a formidable fortress for its home team, FC Barcelona.

Currently under reconstruction, it is known for its immense scale and electrifying atmosphere. It will top 100,000 seats once it has been fully refurbished.

It has been the stage for countless historic moments in football history, including memorable FC Barcelona victories, El Clásico battles against Real Madrid and significant international fixtures.

2 Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia

Capacity - 100,024

The Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), is a bit like Wembley Stadium: a versatile and iconic sports stadium, but it's located in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia.

While it is primarily revered as a cricket venue, it has adapted over time to accommodate a wide range of sports, including football. It has showcased international friendlies, World Cup qualifiers, and other significant events involving the Australian football team, the Socceroos.

1 Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, North Korea

Capacity - 150,000

The Rungrado 1st of May Stadium, situated in Pyongyang, North Korea, is the world's largest football stadium by capacity, with its seating capacity often reported to be around 150,000.

This colossal structure is primarily known for hosting football matches, including international games and domestic fixtures, alongside a variety of other events such as athletic competitions, mass games and political gatherings.

Constructed and opened in 1989, the stadium's name commemorates the international workers' holiday, May Day, highlighting its importance not just as a sports venue, but as a site for significant national events. Its distinctive design features a petal-shaped roof, resembling a magnolia blossom.