As we enter the festive period, Premier League football is coming at us thick and fast. But, so too are transfer rumours, as the mill starts to turn its cogs again before the January window swings around.

Over the years, we've seen many sagas unfold and a shed load of cash outlaid, which has promoted Football FanCast to take a look back through the history books at the top 10 Premier League January transfers ranked by transfer fee.

It's important to note, that the list is strictly based solely on the most expensive deals, as long as it involved a Premier League club.

Without further ado, here are the top 10...

The 10 most expensive PL January transfers # Player Date Left Joined Fee 1 Philippe Coutinho Jan 2018 Liverpool Barcelona £146m 2 Enzo Fernández Feb 2023 Benfica Chelsea £107m 3 Mykhailo Mudryk Jan 2023 Shakhtar Donetsk Chelsea £89m 4 Virgil van Dijk Jan 2018 Southampton Liverpool £75m 5 Bruno Fernandes Jan 2020 Sporting CP Manchester United £67.7m 6 Oscar Jan 2017 Chelsea Shanghai Port £60m 7 Christian Pulisic Jan 2019 Borussia Dortmund Chelsea £58m 8 Aymeric Laporte Jan 2018 Athletic Bilbao Manchester City £57m 9 Diego Costa Jan 2018 Chelsea Atletico Madrid £57m 10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Jan 2018 Borussia Dortmund Arsenal £56m

10 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal

£56m from Borussia Dortmund, 2018

Arsenal outlaid a whopping £56m to sign Borussia Dortmund's prolific frontman Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in the 2018 January transfer window.

The north Londoners had only just signed Alexandre Lacazette the previous summer for a club-record £46.6m but Gunners boss Arsene Wenger was clearly keen to add further firepower to his ranks.

Aubameyang enjoyed a fruitful four-year spell with Arsenal, netting just shy of a century of goals across 163 appearances, though his time did come to a sour ending.

Arsenal released a statement just weeks before he would eventually leave for Barcelona, which read: "Following his latest disciplinary breach last week, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will no longer be our club captain, and will not be considered for selection for Wednesday's match against West Ham United.

"We expect all our players, particularly our captain, to work to the rules and standards we have all set and agreed."

9 Diego Costa to Atletico Madrid

£57m from Chelsea, 2018

Diego Costa completed a mega-money move away from Stamford Bridge in favour of a move back to former club Atletico Madrid in January 2018.

After netting 20 league goals during the 2016/17 campaign, helping Chelsea to win their sixth Premier League title, Costa was frozen out over the summer.

Atleti's transfer ban meant they couldn't sign the Spaniard until the new year, but he eventually made his long-awaited second debut for the Madrid-based club on 3rd January 2018, scoring in a Copa del Rey last-16 tie against Lleida Esportiu.

The forward endured a difficult second spell with Los Colchoneros, managing a league-best of five goals, before cancelling his contract six months early in January 2021 due to personal reasons.

8 Aymeric Laporte to Manchester City

£57m from Athletic Bilbao, 2018

Manchester City broke their transfer record to sign the classy left-footed centre-half in January 2018, paying Athletic Bilbao £57m.

Aymeric Laporte quickly established himself as one of the best defenders in the Premier League during his trophy-laden spell in England but ultimately lost his place in Pep Guardiola's side towards the end, to the surprise of many.

Manuel Akanji's arrival from Dortmund in 2022 appeared to be the turning point for Laporte's City career, with the Switzerland international often the preferred defender in Guardiola's system.

And that led to an exit in the summer just gone, signing for Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr - where Cristiano Ronaldo resides - in a deal worth £23.6m.

Nonetheless, City fans will remember his time at the Etihad fondly.

7 Christian Pulisic to Chelsea

£58m from Borussia Dortmund, 2019

Chelsea forked out £58m to sign then-20-year-old Christian Pulisic from Borussia Dortmund in January 2019.

The west Londoners loaned him back to the German outfit for the remainder of the season and he ended the campaign with seven goals and six assists across 30 appearances.

Whilst he did have his moments, his spell as a whole at Stamford Bridge was rather underwhelming, netting 26 times across 145 outings.

Having made just eight league starts last term, Pulisic's Chelsea days looked numbered, and so it turned out to be, as he completed a permanent move to AC Milan in the summer.

Top 5 most expensive American players # Player Left Joined Transfer fee 1 Christian Pulisic Borussia Dortmund Chelsea £58m 2 Folarin Balogun Arsenal Monaco £35m 3 Brendan Aaronson Red Bull Salzburg Leeds United £24.8m 4 Tyler Adams RB Leipzig Leeds United £20m 5 Sergino Dest Ajax Barcelona £19m

6 Oscar to Shanghai Port

£60m from Chelsea, 2017

Eyebrows were raised when Oscar departed Europe for the Chinese Super League in 2017, having just won the Premier League title earlier that year.

The Brazilian playmaker completed a colossal £60m move to Shanghai SIPG, now known as Shanghai Port, which at the time ranked as the seventh-highest transfer fee in history.

Oscar, speaking in 2017, gave his reasoning for leaving Chelsea: "When I made the decision to come here, I was thinking more of my family than of my career. I had other very good offers from big teams in Europe. But I thought a little more of my family, and after that – I am still young – I can return."

It had been claimed he would earn £400,000 a week.

5 Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United

£47m (potentially rising to £67.7m) from Sporting CP, 2020

Manchester United landed the signature of Bruno Fernandes in 2020 for an initial fee worth £47m that could rise to £67.7m with add-ons.

The Portugal international has been a revelation for the Red Devils and is widely regarded as their best player, having scored 69 goals whilst laying on 59 assists across 207 appearances.

Erik ten Hag appointed the 29-year-old club captain at the start of the season, evincing just how highly thought of he is around Carrington.

Fernandes penned a new deal in 2022, keeping him at Old Trafford until 2026, with the option of a further year.

4 Virgil van Dijk to Liverpool

£75m from Southampton, 2018

Virgil van Dijk became the world's most expensive defender when he completed a £75m move to Liverpool in January 2018.

The towering Dutch defender quickly established himself as one of the best players across the continent and even finished runner-up to Lionel Messi in the 2019 Ballon d'Or rankings.

Related The top 10 players who have never won the Ballon d'Or award With Lionel Messi winning yet another Ballon d'Or, Football FanCast has taken a look back at the best players to have never won the award.

He was a central figure in Liverpool's first Premier League title triumph during the 2019/20 season and famously went a reported 50 games without being dribbled past.

Previous Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson departed the Merseysiders in the summer and Van Dijk assumed the armband, evidencing his glowing status around the changing room.

The 64-cap Netherlands international has already cemented himself in conversations regarding the best centre-back in Premier League history.

3 Mykhailo Mudryk to Chelsea

£89m from Shakhtar Donetsk, 2023

Chelsea continued their heavy spending under new owner Todd Boehly when they shelled out £89m for Shakhtar Donetsk's rising star Mykhailo Mudryk earlier this year.

The fleet-footed wide player is still in the early stages of his Premier League career, but many would admit, perhaps including himself, that it's been a pretty disappointing start to life in west London.

Mudryk has found the net just twice in 31 outings and looks to be pretty bereft of confidence, though, he has looked a real threat at times.

The 2001-born Ukraine international is still a fledgling professional footballer and has plenty of time to develop under the experienced wings of Mauricio Pochettino, so only time will tell how successful of signing he'll be.

2 Enzo Fernández to Chelsea

£107m from Benfica, 2023

Chelsea again feature on this list and remarkably it's another transfer from January 2023, as they outlaid a British record fee worth £107m on Argentina's World Cup sensation Enzo Fernández, eclipsing Jack Grealish's £100m move to the Citizens.

The 22-year-old was a shining light for Argentina in Qatar - helping his nation to lift their third World Cup - and was named as the young player of the tournament.

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge, Fernández has been a part of a struggling and everchanging team, so naturally, his performances have suffered as a result.

Notwithstanding that, he has produced a number of impressive cameos and clearly has the talent to become a world-class operator in midfield with the right guidance.

1 Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

£146m from Liverpool, 2018

Finally, the most expensive January Premier League transfer of all time is Philippe Coutinho's departure from Liverpool, who in fact completed a move away from England's top flight.

Barcelona paid £146m for the Brazilian's services during the 2017/18 season. Only the sales of Kylian Mbappe (£165.7m) and Neymar (£200m) eclipse that transfer fee.

The diminutive playmaker, however, failed to live up to expectations at Camp Nou and his career has been on a steady decline since then. It's one of those curious cases where you wonder, 'what happened?'.

Coutinho now plies his trade in Qatar with Al-Duhail SC following a pretty lacklustre spell with Aston Villa.